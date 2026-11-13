Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affair raises security concerns, global markets react

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO following an affair with a Chinese tech executive that raised U.S. national security concerns. Global shares posted modest losses as investors assessed the impact on the AI sector, while a worldwide Microsoft outage disrupted services.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia after an affair with a Chinese tech executive raised U.S. national security concerns. The departure of the co-founder, who was the face of the company and a key architect of the AI boom, has raised questions about Nvidia's future.

Nvidia Shares Fall After Leadership Change

Nvidia shares fell 4 percent after the resignation was announced. Longtime CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Europe and Asia, but losses remained modest. Investors are assessing how Huang's resignation might affect the global artificial intelligence industry.

Also read Instant View: Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

In early European trading, Germany's DAX edged 0.1 percent lower to 26,748.60 and the CAC 40 in Paris also shed 0.1 percent to 8,353.98. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent to 10,856.66. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent to 61,142.35. Shares of chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron were up 1.7 percent, while memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 2.3 percent.

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OpenAI investor SoftBank Group lost 5.1 percent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index declined 1 percent to 5,290.53. Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent and memory chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 3 percent. Taiwan's Taiex gained 1.4 percent, with leading chipmaker TSMC adding 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 1.6 percent to 23,637.60. The Shanghai Composite index slid 0.6 percent to 3,634.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7 percent to 9,082.20. India's Sensex fell 0.6 percent.

Global Stock Markets React to Resignation

U.S. futures were little changed. On Thursday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.4 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite also declined 0.4 percent. Shares of some Nvidia rivals rose, including AMD, whose stock rose 5.9 percent.

A global outage for Microsoft web services disrupted email accounts and other applications worldwide but appeared to have scant direct impact on markets. Microsoft said the outage affected a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with Exchange Online and email services. Users reported Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were down. The outage impacted hospitals, universities and Via Rail services.

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AI IPOs and Oil Prices Under Pressure

Market watchers are closely watching what Nvidia's woes might mean for pending public debuts of AI companies, such as Anthropic's pending IPO, valued at US$1.3 trillion. Share prices for many Asian companies that make computer chips, servers and other hardware for AI have been closely linked to the speed of AI infrastructure development in the U.S. Stocks were also under broad pressure as oil prices climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. didn't need a deal with Iran even as the conflict in the Middle East drags on.

We don't need a deal with Iran, he posted on social media. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait! Early Friday, Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.3 percent at $96.07 a barrel.

It was trading near $72 per barrel in late February before the Iran war began. Benchmark U.S. crude edged 0.1 percent higher to $88.08 a barrel. The U.S. dollar rose to 159.92 Japanese yen from 159.84 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1066, up from $1.1055.