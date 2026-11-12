Nvidia Board Meets as CEO Jensen Huang Faces Investigation Over China Ties; Global Shares Mixed

Nvidia shares fell 8.6% after hours as the board met to discuss CEO Jensen Huang, whose affair with a Chinese businesswoman has raised U.S. national security concerns. Global markets were mixed Thursday, with AI stocks under pressure.

World shares were mixed on Thursday as concerns over leadership at chipmaker Nvidia weighed on artificial intelligence-related stocks. In after-hours trading, Nvidia shares fell 8.6 per cent after reports said Nvidia's board was meeting late Wednesday to discuss the situation surrounding its CEO, Jensen Huang.

Huang's affair with a Chinese woman has raised national security concerns in the United States. The company said it is investigating Huang, who has admitted to a relationship with a businesswoman who reportedly fed intelligence and advanced chips to China. Nvidia shares climbed 2.9 per cent on Wednesday, but they have fallen since the investigation became public.

Also read Trump says FBI reviewing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with alleged Chinese agent

Sean King Discusses Future Of AI Chip Sales

Sean King, senior vice president at Park Strategies, discussed the future of AI chip sales to China amid the Nvidia scandal in an interview on BNN Bloomberg. In futures trading, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly unchanged. In early European trading, France's CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent and Germany's DAX rose 1.0 per cent to 26,939.92. Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 0.3 per cent to 10,868.98.

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In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7 per cent to 60,819.36. South Korea's Kospi gave up early gains to slip 0.6 per cent to 5,342.73. Taiwan's Taiex lost 2.6 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined nearly 0.1 per cent to 9,146.80.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3 per cent to 24,008.55, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 per cent to 3,655.83. Apart from Nvidia's situation, investors are worried about a potential slowdown in the overall AI industry. There are longstanding questions about whether the technology will prove profitable enough to justify massive investments.

Analysts also said people might still be taking a risk by snatching up Nvidia shares at what appears to be a discount because of uncertainty over what Huang's woes might mean for the company.

Analysts Say Nvidia Advantages Would Not Disappear With CEO

"There is no credible way to put a precise revenue loss on his departure," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. "Customers buy Nvidia's computing power, software and networking ecosystem, and those advantages wouldn't disappear with its CEO," she said. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.8 per cent to US$87.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.8 per cent to $93.53 a barrel.

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Brent has vacillated within a range of $72 to $120 since the war with Iran pushed prices much higher. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 159.64 Japanese yen from 159.79 yen. The euro cost $1.1095, up from $1.1091. ___ Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press