Memorial for seabird biologist Bill Montevecchi, dead at 80, includes new scholarship

Friends, family and colleagues gathered Sunday to honour Bill Montevecchi, a world-renowned seabird biologist who taught at Memorial University for more than 40 years and died in July at 80. A memorial scholarship was unveiled in his name.

Scientists, academics, friends and family gathered Sunday to honour the life of world-renowned seabird biologist William Montevecchi, who died earlier this year at the age of 80.

More than 100 people attended the memorial at a university building just outside St. John's, N.L. , that looks out over the ocean. At the memorial, Montevecchi's family and colleagues at Memorial University unveiled the Dr. William Montevecchi Memorial Scholarship. It will support a graduate student in the school's cognitive and behavioural ecology program.

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Memorial University Professor Ranked Among Top Scientists

Montevecchi was a professor at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador for more than 40 years. He was ranked by Stanford University among the top two per cent of the world's scientists in 2020. In almost every year of his career, he travelled to a remote, barren rock in the North Atlantic Ocean called Funk Island. There he lived among more than a million seabirds for weeks on end.

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Funk Island lies about 65 kilometres off the northeast coast of Newfoundland and is roughly 700 metres long. It was home to one of the last colonies of the great auk, whose life and extinction Montevecchi studied. In 2021, he took his last voyage to the island. His two daughters, Gioia and Marina Montevecchi, went with him.

Dad would make us walk behind him through the bird colonies, like Moses parting the sea, Gioia Montevecchi said in an interview Monday. He was just in awe of the world, she added. He really paid attention to the marine environment and the impacts of climate change in the North Atlantic, using seabirds as indicators, she said. The more he knew, the more he was interested in learning.

From Chicken Researcher to Seabird Expert

Montevecchi was born in 1964, in Massachusetts. He first began studying chickens, but ultimately had an opportunity to focus on sea birds and move to Newfoundland and Labrador, where he would have plenty of opportunity for field work, said colleague Pierre-Paul Bitton, an associate professor of psychology and chair of the school's cognitive and behavioural ecology program studying animal behaviour. He never looked back, Bitton said in an interview.

His daughter Gioia said she grew up in a house full of graduate students and oiled and injured birds her father was nursing back to health. He hitched rides on fishing boats to Funk Island, an ecological reserve atop a barren rock. There is nothing to see in any direction but open water, birds and their pungent excrement, she said. Equipment in her parents' basement still carries its distinctive smell.

He gathered vast quantities of data about the birds and their behaviour, and he was always happy to share it, Bitton said. Montevecchi retired in 2021, but he kept working with students and leading research projects well after he finished. His daughter said she wrote a book chapter with him in the last six months of his life, and he was still working on another book when he died in July.

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Dedicated Teacher Influenced Next Generation of Scientists

He was dedicated to teaching the next generation of scientists, Bitton said. Colleagues often joked that half the scientists now working for Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador were once Montevecchi's students. Montevecchi did countless media interviews, urging protection for wildlife and the environment as the province's cod fishery collapsed in the early 1990s and the offshore oil industry took hold.

Chris O'Neill-Yates, a retired national reporter for Newfoundland and Labrador with CBC News, said his passion and clarity helped residents understand the interwoven life in the ocean around them. He saw it as part of his job to inform the public and he would do interviews in the field, surrounded by shrieking birds, she said. Scientists and fish harvesters in the province often butt heads, but fishers loved Montevecchi, O'Neill-Yates said in an interview.

Stood Up to Politicians and Industry Leaders

He knew there were people who opposed what he was saying. He was taking on some really big heavy-hitters in the work that he did, she said. But he stuck to the facts and stayed composed, even when head-to-head with politicians on the evening news, she said. He never refused to do an interview, and he saw it as part of his job to communicate about his work and inform the public, O'Neill-Yates said.

He understood that people had a right to information, she said. He did a tremendous service to the public of Newfoundland and Labrador. Bitton said Montevecchi was genuinely amazed by the world, and he focused that amazement on the behaviour and life of sea birds, creatures that are rarely seen on land unless they are in distress.

If Montevecchi found a seabird sick or thrown off course by human-emitted light, he'd nurse it back to health and set it free, Bitton said.