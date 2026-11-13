The International Energy Agency says global oil supply will exceed demand in the fourth quarter, as Gulf producers recover exports disrupted by the Iran war and work around tanker attacks.

The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report. That is 1.7 million barrels per day higher than forecast demand. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit. The oil market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global oil supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran, the agency said.

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Oil prices reversed earlier gains after the IEA report was released at 0900 GMT. Brent crude was last down 0.1% at $95.71 a barrel. The report follows signs that Gulf oil producers are recovering exports disrupted since the start of the war in late February. They are using workarounds such as so-called dark crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, where tankers switch off tracking signals to evade attack.

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OPEC Production Reaches Pre-War Levels

The OPEC+ group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, pumped 41.23 million barrels per day of crude in October, OPEC said on Wednesday. That was up about 2.04 million barrels per day from September and 97% of the pre-war February volume. Other analysts have also forecast a return to excess supply, despite the lack of a resolution to the Iran war and continuing tanker attacks in the Gulf.

JPMorgan last week forecast a global surplus of 1.4 million barrels per day in October. Andrew O'Connor, senior vice president for energy and natural resources at Morningstar DBRS, joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the global oil and gas outlook for 2027. His comments came as the IEA released new projections for supply and demand. High oil prices have also curbed demand this year, helping tip the balance into a surplus.

World oil demand is forecast to fall by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2026 to 102.3 million barrels per day before rebounding by 2 million barrels per day in 2027, the IEA said. That is little changed from its previous forecasts. Production from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana will rise by 1.6 million barrels per day this year, the IEA said.

Iranian Supply Revisions Lower Outlook

In 2027, global supply is projected to rise by 6.6 million barrels per day to 108.1 million barrels per day, led by a further recovery in Gulf output. Still, the 2027 supply growth forecast is down 1.1 million barrels per day from last month's report. The lower outlook partly reflects a downward revision from Iran, the IEA said. Iran is subject to a US blockade that has curbed its oil exports.

For 2027, the IEA sees the supply surplus at about 3.8 million barrels per day, slightly down from a 3.94 million barrels per day surplus last month. The agency also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release of oil from its members' emergency reserves pledged in March. It said 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

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The IEA report lands alongside a broad set of global headlines on the same day. A Microsoft outage disrupted email and other services worldwide, leaving users without incessant email chimes or message pings but still online. In Canada, Prime Minister Carney headed to a Southeast Asia summit as the Rohingya refugee crisis grows worse. He was also in Ireland for meetings with European leaders ahead of the Asia summits.

Crypto Seizures and Pharmaceutical News

Separately, the FBI said the United States had seized US$1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance. Pfizer said it would no longer sell hormone replacement therapy in Canada, according to Reuters. Takeda launched a sleep disorder pill in the United States after DEA clearance removed the final hurdle. A reality TV yacht captain was arrested after a teenager died during a fight.

In Canada, CFL commissioner Johnston was set to address the league's future as Grey Cup week continued. The mayor of a borough derided a sexist caricature in a local newspaper. A worker was in critical condition after being pinned between two vehicles in St-Laurent, police said. Canadian parents are going into debt and reducing expenses to pay for their children's activities, according to Nanos.

Maritime gas prices continued to decrease. A judge reserved a decision on the parole period for a Winnipeg mass shooter. In court, final moments were detailed in the case of a Tilbury man: David's gonna kill Henry tonight. Ryan Wedding paid $100,000 monthly for law-enforcement intel, new documents alleged.

A career college saw OSAP usage rise 6,000 per cent, but it was not cut off this spring. Author Kate Cayley and playwright Jordan Tannahill won Governor General's Literary Awards. Forecasters said this winter it is polar vortex versus El Niño, and round one starts now. The oil market story remains the central energy development of the day as the IEA confirmed a return to surplus.