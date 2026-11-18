Global shares were mixed Wednesday as AI-related stocks recovered from a broad tech selloff on Wall Street. Nvidia beat analyst expectations in its first earnings report under interim CEO Colette Kress, while UK inflation hit a one-year high and Japan posted a wider trade deficit.

World shares were mixed Wednesday as artificial intelligence stocks bounced back after widespread losses among the tech industry on Wall Street. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell more than 1 per cent.

European Markets Rise Amid Inflation Data

In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 26,097.45, while France's CAC 40 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 8,218.26. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4 per cent to 10,650.87. U.K. inflation in October rose to 3.6 per cent, the highest level in a year, according to the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Rising fuel costs drove much of the increase, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise the interest rate.

Also read Wall St falls before Nvidia earnings in key AI test; Huang says open to return

The future for the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent. In Asia, the Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.9 per cent to 5,062.92 as memory chipmaker SK Hynix surged 4.6 per cent and Samsung Electronics added 2.1 per cent. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent to 59,024.28.

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Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group climbed 3.1 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 4.6 per cent after the lunch break. Japan recorded a 476.5 billion yen (US$3 billion) trade deficit in October, according to government data released Wednesday. The trade deficit was up 58 per cent from a year earlier. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent to 23,294.75, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower to 3,587.83.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent to 8,821.80. Taiwan's Taiex moved 0.1 per cent higher. India's Sensex declined 0.8 per cent. Investors will be watching the APEC summit beginning Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where world leaders gather to discuss regional trade and economic cooperation.

The Asia-Pacific must pursue more open trade and equitable growth if it is to remain stable and dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping told business executives on the sidelines of the summit. Trade relations will be a focus as U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi are set to meet for the third time this year.

Wall Street Falls Led by Nvidia Swings

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 sank 1 per cent and at one point was on track for its first back-to-back losses of at least 1.5 per cent since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 848 points, or 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7 per cent. The center of the action was again Nvidia, which resumed its whipsaw moves.

After flipping between modest gains and losses in the morning, it dropped as much as 3.7 per cent before trimming the loss down to 0.4 per cent. The swings came ahead of the chip company's latest earnings report, which arrived after trading ended for the day and once again came in above analysts' expectations. It was Nvidia's first earnings report since interim CEO Colette Kress took over for Jensen Huang.

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The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company's tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI's strongest influencers. Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance. Huang said on the X social-media network Tuesday that he would come back as CEO if the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America.

AI Stocks Face Growing Market Uncertainty

AI-related stocks have been shaky for months because of a rolling chain of worries. At first, it was concerned that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy.

Then it was worried that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth. Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, as 17 out of every 20 stocks within the index fell. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 5.15 per cent Tuesday morning from 5.12 per cent late Monday before later pulling back to 5.10 per cent. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 0.8 per cent to $93.14.

It's been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran. In other dealings Wednesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, was 1.6 per cent down to $91.67 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 2.1 per cent to $84.19 per barrel. The U.S. dollar slid to 159.22 Japanese yen from 159.40 yen. The euro fell to $1.0968 from $1.0994.