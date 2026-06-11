World Liberty Financial Rebounds After Falling to a Low of $0.054, Driven by Improved Outlook and Binance Yield Campaign Speculation

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) experienced a significant rebound after falling to a low of $0.054. The company's outlook improved, and a major corporate investor expressed confidence in its investment. Additionally, the transfer of 170 million USD1 tokens fueled speculation that Binance could extend its yield campaign. Traders rushed to establish positions, leading to increased derivative volume and open interest. However, the broader market structure remained weak, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the neutral level and WLFI trading below both short and long-term Moving Averages. The RSI has remained in this range for more than 30 days, suggesting bearish momentum continued to dominate. If weakness persists, WLFI could revisit $0.052. However, if speculation continues to drive demand, WLFI may hold above $0.06. A sustained move higher could open the door to $0.065, with $0.07 acting as the next major resistance level.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) experienced a significant rebound after falling to a low of $0.054. The company's outlook improved, and a major corporate investor expressed confidence in its investment.

Additionally, the transfer of 170 million USD1 tokens fueled speculation that Binance could extend its yield campaign. Traders rushed to establish positions, leading to increased derivative volume and open interest.

However, the broader market structure remained weak, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the neutral level and WLFI trading below both short and long-term Moving Averages. The RSI has remained in this range for more than 30 days, suggesting bearish momentum continued to dominate. If weakness persists, WLFI could revisit $0.052.

However, if speculation continues to drive demand, WLFI may hold above $0.06. A sustained move higher could open the door to $0.065, with $0.07 acting as the next major resistance level





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World Liberty Financial Rebound Improved Outlook Major Corporate Investor Binance Yield Campaign Derivative Volume Open Interest Relative Strength Index (RSI) Moving Averages Bearish Momentum Sellers Weak Market Structure Binance Yield Campaign Speculation Price Rally Price Targets

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