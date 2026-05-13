World Liberty Financial burns 100 million tokens as unlock schedule goes live

The Trump family's World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has publicly announced the burn of 100 million tokens, as part of their controversial token unlock schedule. This controversial update is seen as an attempt to reduce insider allocations and overall supply.

The Trump family-backed DeFi project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has recently burned 100 million tokens as part of their controversial unlock schedule . The burned tokens were transferred by four wallets linked to the project's team to a vesting contract.

On May 11th, these wallets sent out 100 million tokens in six batches, amounting to approximately $6.68 million. The token unlock schedule aims to ensure early investors and the team's stake is sold more gradually and reduces overall supply. Insiders, including founders, partners, and the team, will face an immediate 10% token burn on their 45.2 billion WLFI holdings. The token burn is to be completed by 2030.

WLFI price has remained muted despite the burn, erasing part of its gains in May





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World Liberty Financial Defi Trump Family Token Burn Unlock Schedule Insider Tokens Early Investors Insiders Tokens Retention Policy

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