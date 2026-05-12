World Junior Summer Showcase: Finland Routs Canada 7-0, Canadian Company Buys Condos, Economy Top Concern, Saskatchewan Mariachi Band, Englehart Wood Processing Mill, Crossing Border Over May Long Weekend, AI Notes in Medical Appointments, UN, First Nations Leaders, Jackson Receives Honorary Palme D’Or, Brandon Clarke Dead at 29

The World Junior Summer Showcase saw Finland rout Canada 7-0. A Canadian company bought $30M worth of unsold condos in downtown Toronto. The economy is now a top concern ahead of environmental protection, according to a new poll. A separatist leader was uncooperative regarding a voter list leak. Saskatchewan's mariachi band celebrated its first album release. The Province of Saskatchewan contributed $10M for Englehart wood processing mill. What you need to know for crossing the border over the May long weekend was also mentioned. Ontario AI used to take notes in medical appointments 'hallucinated' in testing. The UN and First Nations leaders said the Liberals must pass Indian Act changes as a priority. Jackson received an honorary Palme D’Or at Cannes. Brandon Clarke, a Canadian-born Memphis Grizzlies forward, died at 29.

Kristian Tanus pitched in with three helpers and Anttoni Honka and Toni Utunen both finished with a goal and an assist, as Finland roared out to a 7-0 lead and would easily hold on to hand Canada an ugly loss at the World Junior Summer Showcase .

Canadian company buys up $30M worth of unsold condos in downtown Toronto -- it says it’s just getting started. VideoEconomy now a top concern ahead of environmental protection, new poll says. Separatist leader behind voter list leak uncooperative: Elections Alberta.

‘It’s for everybody’: Saskatchewan mariachi band celebrates first album release. Province chips in $10M for Englehart wood processing mill. What you need to know for crossing border over May long weekend: CBSA. Ontario AI used to take notes in medical appointments ‘hallucinated’ in testing: auditor.

UN, First Nations leaders say Liberals must pass Indian Act changes as ‘priority’





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Junior Summer Showcase Finland Canada Kristian Tanus Anttoni Honka Toni Utunen Goal Assist Canadian Company Downtown Toronto Economy Poll Saskatchewan Mariachi Band Wood Processing Mill Crossing Border AI Notes UN First Nations Leaders Jackson Brandon Clarke

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STEM Showcase at Saskatchewan Science Centre: Students Showcase Robotics, 3D Design, Video Game Creation ProjectsThe Nanan Academy hosted a STEM showcase at the Saskatchewan Science Centre, giving students the opportunity to showcase their robotics, 3D design, and video game creation projects.

Read more »

Cameco says flooding in northern Saskatchewan affecting Key Lake and McArthur RiverCameco says it has halted production at its Key Lake mill and reduced activity at its McArthur River mine due to flooding in northern Saskatchewan.

Read more »

Saskatchewan promotes safety as spring seeding kicks offAs the province enters spring seeding season, the Government of Saskatchewan says safety should be top of mind.

Read more »

Man, 25, dies after bear encounter in northern SaskatchewanThe Ministry of Community Safety confirmed a 'bear incident' Friday that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Read more »