The IIHF confirmed Russia will miss the World Juniors due to Canadian government restrictions and is appealing a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that ended Russian teams' international exile to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, citing concerns about two arbitrators' impartiality.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed that due to the Canadian government's restrictions, Russia will not participate in the World Juniors. The IIHF also announced Wednesday it will challenge Russia's legal win to return to international ice hockey with an appeal at Switzerland's supreme court.

The sport's governing body raised questions about the impartiality of two of the three judges on a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel that ruled last month to end Russian teams' exile. That exile was imposed since the full military invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. The Swiss Federal Tribunal can overturn CAS rulings and send cases back for a retrial on limited procedural grounds, such as the integrity of judges.

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Moroccan Body May Follow IIHF Legal Strategy

The Moroccan soccer body is expected to take a similar legal path after a CAS ruling Tuesday to reinstate Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations champion. Given the significance of the ruling and its implications for international ice hockey, the IIHF said Wednesday in a statement it considers it definitively essential to pursue the matter before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

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The IIHF said its appeal to federal judges was based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel, especially following the information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia. Swiss media reports suggested two judges hearing Russia's appeal had travelled to Moscow for legal conferences in the past 18 months.

Those reports appeared after the CAS verdict and too late to contest the appointment of judges, who are selected by the parties to the appeal and the court itself. One of the CAS judges, Guilio Palermo, also cited on his legal firm's website he was an investigator for the Russian-backed International Boxing Association led by Umar Kremlev, the oligarch now better known as a guest who helped bankroll the recent wedding of Donald Trump Jr. Russian hockey's legal win at CAS has not guaranteed its teams can actually play in IIHF competitions.

Canada Refuses Entry For Russian Junior Team

Canada has refused to let a Russian team enter the country for the men's junior world championship next month. Several European ice hockey federations said they will boycott tournaments if Russia is allowed to play. The Russian hockey federation won its appeal at CAS despite the precedent of FIFA and UEFA winning a similar case at the sports court in 2022.

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FIFA lawyers cited inevitable chaos organizing a World Cup if Russia qualified and future opponents refused to play those games. Challenging the integrity of a CAS judge before Swiss federal judges did work for Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, who had been banned for eight years in 2019 at the sports court for violating doping rules.

Sun Yang Fought CAS Ban At Swiss Court

Sun's case was sent back to CAS for a retrial with a different panel of judges, which also found him guilty and banned him for four years. He also challenged that ban at the Swiss federal court and lost.