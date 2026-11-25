The International Ice Hockey Federation is challenging a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision that ended Russia's exile from international ice hockey, citing concerns about the impartiality of two arbitrators. Several countries and federations have already said they will refuse to host or play Russian teams.

Russia's legal win to return to international ice hockey will be challenged with an appeal at Switzerland's supreme court, the sport's governing body said Wednesday.

IIHF Challenges CAS Ruling Impartiality

The International Ice Hockey Federation raised questions about the impartiality of two of the three judges on a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel that ruled last month to end Russian teams' exile. That exile had been imposed since the full military invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. The Swiss Federal Tribunal can overturn CAS rulings, and send cases back for a retrial, on limited procedural grounds such as the integrity of judges.

Also read IIHF appealing CAS decision on Russian international hockey participation

The Moroccan soccer body is expected to take a similar legal path after a CAS ruling Tuesday to reinstate Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations champion.

Advertisement

"Given the significance of the ruling and its implications for international ice hockey," the IIHF said Wednesday in a statement, it "considers it definitively essential to pursue the matter before the Swiss Federal Tribunal. " Swiss media reports suggested two judges hearing Russia's appeal had travelled to Moscow for legal conferences in the past 18 months.

Those reports appeared after the CAS verdict and too late to contest the appointment of judges, who are selected by the parties to the appeal and the court itself. One of the CAS judges, Guilio Palermo, also cited on his legal firm's website that he was an investigator for the Russian-backed International Boxing Association led by Umar Kremlev.

Kremlev Links Raise Arbitrator Concerns

Kremlev is the oligarch now better known as a guest who helped bankroll the recent wedding of Donald Trump Jr. The IIHF said its appeal to federal judges was "based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel, especially following the information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia.

" Russian hockey's legal win at CAS has not guaranteed its teams can actually play in IIHF competitions. Canada has refused to let a Russian team enter the country for the men's junior world championship next month. Several European ice hockey federations said they will boycott tournaments if Russia is allowed to play. Norway says it has been bumped by the IIHF to allow Russia to compete at world juniors in Canada.

Advertisement

Tournament Boycotts And Cyberattacks Emerge

A minister called the decision clearing a path for Russia to join the world juniors in Alberta "very unwelcome.

" The Russian federation head Tretiak says it will seek compensation if barred from the world juniors in Alberta. The IIHF confirmed Russia would not compete at the world juniors in Alberta. The IIHF also says it was the target of a cyberattack after a message supporting the Russian team reportedly appeared on its website before going offline. The incident came after the federation confirmed Russia would not compete at the world juniors in Alberta.

Historical Precedents And Past Legal Battles

The Russian hockey federation won its appeal at CAS despite the precedent of FIFA and UEFA winning a similar case at the sports court in 2022. FIFA lawyers cited inevitable chaos organizing a World Cup if Russia qualified and future opponents refused to play those games.

Challenging the integrity of a CAS judge before Swiss federal judges did work for Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, who had been banned for eight years in 2019 at the sports court for violating doping rules. Sun's case was sent back to CAS for a retrial with a different panel of judges, which also found him guilty and banned him for four years. He also challenged that ban at the Swiss federal court and lost.