World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Highlights Increasing Reports of Abuse and Neglect of Older Adults in B.C.

June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness of increasing reports of abuse and neglect of older adults in B.C. Elder abuse can take many forms, including financial, physical, emotional, psychological, sexual or other and can include mistreatment, neglect and self-neglect.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and an opportunity to raise awareness of increasing reports of abuse and neglect of older adults in B.C.

, says the Office of the Seniors Advocate. Elder abuse can take many forms, including financial, physical, emotional, psychological, sexual or other and can include mistreatment, neglect and self-neglect, according to a news release. It may be perpetrated by family members, friends, neighbours, caregivers or commercial vendors. Data show that reports of most types of elder abuse made to designated agencies, police and seniors' organizations have been steadily increasing for several years as the population of older adults grows.

Many people are reluctant or embarrassed to report elder abuse, so we know there are more incidents taking place than are shown in the data. Financial abuse is one of the most commonly reported forms of elder abuse, and it is often committed by a stranger engaged in frauds and scams using increasingly sophisticated technology.

During a vulnerable time in my life, I was lonely and looking for connection when I met someone online who gradually gained my trust over more than a year. I truly believed he cared about me and we had a future together. By the time I realized I was being manipulated, I had lost over $60,000 and I had a heart attack, said Sharon Blakeborough, an elder who fell victim to an online romance scam.

Anyone experiencing or concerned about abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation of a senior is encouraged to contact the Seniors Abuse and Information Line, their health authority, RCMP, police, the Office of the Seniors Advocate, or local Community Response Network. The United Nations designated June 15 each year as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in 2011.

Since its inception, communities around the world have used this day as an opportunity to raise awareness of elder abuse and neglect of older persons by sharing information about their rights and promoting resources and services to support seniors' safety and well-being. This year's theme is Be Bold: Age with Attitude which encourages people of all ages to prevent elder abuse by standing up for the rights of older people.

A report found that total calls to the Seniors Abuse and Information Line increased 39 per cent over the past six years, with calls reporting abuse specifically increasing 71 per cent. Cases of abuse, neglect and self-neglect of seniors reported to designated agencies increased 16 per cent and violent offences against seniors reported to the RCMP increased 29 per cent





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World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Elder Abuse Abuse And Neglect Of Older Adults Office Of The Seniors Advocate Seniors Abuse And Information Line

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