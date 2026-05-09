World Cup-Ready BMO Field: Miami's Inter vs. Toronto FC, a Dress Rehearsal

The author describes an Inter Miami-Toronto FC match at BMO Field, which showcases its readiness for the FIFA World Cup next month. The article highlights the new grandstand seats and their impact on the match and the crowd's experience. It also mentions crowd concerns about the structure's appearance and various challenges the venue will face during the World Cup.

An Inter Miami-Toronto FC match at the new-look BMO Field on Saturday served as a dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup next month. Fans attended the Major League Soccer matinee and appreciated the new grandstand seats added for the tournament.

The structure faced criticism from some fans due to scaffolding-style grandstands and the temporary outdoor tent feel of the concourse area. The new venue hosted 6 World Cup matches in July and faced challenges from storms, foot-stomping fans, and obstructed video screens





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BMO Field FIFA World Cup MLS Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Concourse Area Grandstand Seats Obstructed Video Screens Foot-Stomping Fans Canada Soccer World Cup Match

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