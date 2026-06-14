World Cup Opener: Germany Face Japan, Côte d'Ivoire Clash with Sweden

Analysis of the first Sunday's World Cup matches: Germany's resurgence under Nagelsmann, Japan's rise as a contender, Côte d'Ivoire's attacking threat, and Sweden's Alexander Isak's fitness and impact. Also noted is the historical context of Netherlands vs. Japan.

The first Sunday of the World Cup features two matches: Germany vs. Japan and Côte d'Ivoire vs. Sweden . Germany , a traditional tournament heavyweight, enters in strong form under coach Julian Nagelsmann despite recent group stage exits.

Japan has emerged as a true force and could surprise many this summer. The match promises excitement in Dallas. Côte d'Ivoire boasts some of the most exciting attacking talent, notably RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande. Historically, these two nations have met four times, with those games totaling five goals.

Sweden's attack, including Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, may not produce many goals. Isak's club season was heavily impacted by injury, meaning he has played only about 1,000 minutes in 2025/26 and should be fresher than most players. He showed class with a goal in a pre-tournament friendly against Norway, so a similar performance is possible.

Netherlands and Japan meet for only the second time at a World Cup, the first being a 1-0 Dutch win in the 2010 group stage. The information about gambling helplines and sports wagering restrictions is omitted as non-substantive boilerplate





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World Cup Germany Japan Netherlands Côte D'ivoire Sweden Alexander Isak Julian Nagelsmann Yan Diomande

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