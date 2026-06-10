World Cup Nicknames: A Guide to the Nicknames of Every Team Playing in the 2022 World Cup

Explore the unique nicknames of every team playing in the 2022 World Cup, from Fennecs to the Socceroos, and learn about their origins and meanings.

NEWS TEXT: will be the first with 48 teams in the field, meaning that 48 different nations will be bringing their traditions and culture to the tournament.

A key piece of that culture is the teams' nicknames — the names that the fans know them by. From animals to colors to local cultural symbols, every team (except one) has a special moniker that's specific to their nation. Here are the nicknames for every team that will be playing in the World Cup this month. Algeria has a few nicknames related to the country's location in the vast Sahara Desert.

One nickname, the Fennecs, refers to a small fox native to the Northern African desert. The team is also sometimes called the Desert Warriors. Like many countries, Argentina's team is often known simply as 'La Selección' — 'The Selection.

' But Argentina's other nickname is 'La Albiceleste,' meaning 'The White and Sky Blue,' in reference to the country's flag and the team's iconic striped jerseys. The Australians have a tradition of using local animals or other symbols as nicknames for their teams. For men's soccer, it's the Socceroos, a name that combines the sport with the kangaroo, one of Australia's unique animals and a national symbol. Austria's nickname is less creative than it is on-the-nose.

The team is known in Austria as 'Das Nationalteam' — 'The National Team.

' Fans also sometimes refer to players as 'Unsere Burschen,' meaning 'Our Boys. ' The multi-lingual Belgians are known as the Red Devils by fans, who refer to the team in all three of the country's official languages: Dutch ('De Rode Duivels'), French ('Les Diables rouges') and German ('Die Roten Teufel'). The Bosnian team is primarily known as 'Zmajevi,' which means 'the dragons' in Bosnian.

The team is also sometimes called 'Zlatni Ljiljani,' meaning 'the golden lilies,' referring to a native Bosnian flower. The flower, represented as fleurs-de-lis, was a symbol on the country's flag in the 1990s. The Brazilian national team is typically referred to as the Seleção, which is Portuguese for 'the selection.

' But the more exciting of the team's nicknames is the 'Canarinhos,' or the Little Canaries, in honor of the team's iconic yellow jerseys. Those jerseys are referred to as 'canarinha,' and inspired the team's mascot, which was introduced ahead of the 2018 World Cup. When cheering on their national team, the bilingual Canadians stick to French — 'Allez Les Rouges!

' — with a nickname that means 'The Reds' in English, based on the color of the country's flag. Canada's players are also sometimes known as 'The Canucks,' a slang term referring to Canadians. In Portuguese, Cape Verde's national team is known as 'Turbarões Azuis' — the Blue Sharks. Fittingly, a shark is featured prominently in the country's crest.

Colombia's nickname, 'Los Cafeteros' (the Coffee Growers), refers to the country's significant coffee production. Like other teams in Central and South America, Colombia's team is also sometimes called 'La Tricolor' in reference to the country's tri-colored flag. The Democratic Republic of Congo team is known as the Leopards, sporting the name of the spotted cats that are prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa. The animal is also included in the team's crest, with the face of a leopard perched at the top.

The coastal African nation is also named after a local animal, this time the African elephant. That nickname also leads to one of the best crests in all of FIFA: An elephant balancing a soccer ball, with the end of the elephant's trunk forming the 'C' in 'Côte d'Ivoire.

' Croatia's national team is known as the 'Vatreni,' which means 'blazers' or 'fiery ones' in the Croatian language. Another nickname for the team is 'Kockasti,' meaning 'the checkered ones,' a reference to the country's red-and-white checkered crest in the center of its flag. The country's official nickname is 'The Blue Wave,' a reference to the ocean surrounding the small island nation.

Curaçao, the smallest country to ever make the World Cup, also has a large sailboat as part of its crest. The Czech national team is known in the country as 'Repre,' which means 'the representatives' of the country. Czechia refers to its national team as 'Česká fotbalová reprezentace' in Czech; 'Repre' is short for that title.

Like some of its South and Central American neighbors, Ecuador's national team is known as 'La Tri' or sometimes 'La Tricolor,' in reference to the country's yellow, blue and red tri-color flag. The nickname for the Egyptian national team is one of the most fun, paying homage to the ancient kings of Egypt that ruled for centuries. Fans of the team will sometimes wear headdresses in the style of the Pharaohs when supporting their team.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE13 : A fan of Egypt wearing a pharaoh head dress is seen on Nikolskaya Street a pedestrian street in Kitay-Gorod in Moscow on June 13, 2018 in Moscow, Russi





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