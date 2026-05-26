World Cup, Milan Purge, England Drama, Guardiola's Sunscreen, Suárez's Lions, and Carlos Espí's World Cup Redemption

A roundup of the day's top sports headlines, including Spain's World Cup squad dominating headlines, AC Milan's purge of coaches, Bruno Fernandes accusing Roy Keane of lying about Premier League assists record, Guardiola's appearance in a photo with sunscreen on his head, Suárez's comments on signing for Lions, and Carlos Espí's prediction of his reward for scoring eleven goals to save Levante from relegation.

Spain 's World Cup squad dominates all the front pages this Tuesday, and one devastating fact colors everything: for the first time in history, Real Madrid will have no Spanish representative at a World Cup .

In Italy, AC Milan is undergoing a purge: owner Gerry Cardinale has dismissed Allegri, Furlani, Tare and Moncada all in one swoop. The club is looking for an innovative coach like Iraola or Xavi, with Ibrahimovic in the role of spiritual adviser.

In England, Bruno Fernandes has spent days accusing Roy Keane of lying about the Premier League assists record, and the Meanwhile, Guardiola appears in a wonderful photo from City's celebrations: wearing sunscreen on his head and alongside the headline 'I'll never be a red' to shut down any speculation about his future. In Portugal, Sporting's Luis Suárez — not that Luis Suárez — takes the front page of A Bola as the league's top scorer, saying that signing for the Lions was 'the best decision' of his life.

Superdeporte rounds off the day with Carlos Espí, the Levante striker who scored eleven goals to save the team from relegation and was left out of the World Cup squad. De la Fuente left him out, but the newspaper, aware of his talent, predicts that his reward will come





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World Cup Spain Real Madrid Italy AC Milan Gerry Cardinale Allegri Furlani Tare Moncada Iraola Xavi Ibrahimovic Bruno Fernandes Roy Keane Premier League Assists Record Guardiola City Sunscreen Luis Suárez Lions Carlos Espí World Cup Portugal Superdeporte A Bola Levante Relegation Reward Scoring Eleven Goals

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