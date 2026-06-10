World Cup Group Stage Picks: Fan Favorites and Dark Horses Revealed

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, Yahoo Sports reveals which teams are overwhelmingly favored by users in group stage picks, along with betting odds and potential surprises.

The FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, and fans around the globe are eagerly making their predictions for the group stage . Yahoo Sports has compiled data on user picks for each of the 12 groups, revealing which teams are garnering the most confidence from the electorate.

As the tournament kicks off on Thursday with Mexico facing South Korea at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, there is still time to join the millions of users who have already submitted their selections. The picks indicate clear favorites in most groups, but also highlight potential dark horses that could shake up the brackets. In Group A, Mexico is the heavy favorite with -115 betting odds to win, and nearly 70% of users have chosen them to top the group.

Mexico will enjoy the home crowd advantage for all three group stage matches, a significant boost. South Korea is a distant second with 10% of picks, while other teams in the group lag far behind. Group B sees Canada as the overwhelming favorite, with 70% of user picks despite being a relatively unknown quantity on the world stage. Canada also benefits from playing all group games at home.

Switzerland is the only team in Group B receiving less than 70% support, with 30% of users backing them. This group also includes Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar, but neither has garnered significant backing. Moving to Group C, Brazil is the clear leader with an astonishing 89% of user picks.

The only team with more than 1% support is Morocco, at 7%, which is a testament to Morocco's strong performance at the 2022 World Cup and their recent African Cup of Nations victory. Haiti and Scotland each sit at 1%, reflecting their underdog status. Group D features the United States, which is not receiving the same level of support as Mexico or Brazil due to a competitive group.

Turkey is the second-most picked team at 22%, despite qualifying through a playoff spot. The U.S. has +105 odds to win the group, while Paraguay is at +320 and has only 6% of user picks. Germany is heavily backed to advance from Group E for the first time since 2014, with 80% of user picks. Ecuador is a potential dark horse with just 5% support but strong defensive credentials, allowing only five goals in qualifying.

Group F has the Netherlands as the favorite, with Japan second despite injury setbacks to key players like Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino. Belgium dominates Group G with 88% of picks, while Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand each have single-digit percentages. Group H is Spain's to lose, with -310 odds and 78% of user picks, even though they may rest Yamine Lamal due to a hamstring injury.

The expanded tournament's Group of Death, Group I, features France as the clear favorite with 70% of picks. Norway is second at 6%, and Senegal at 2%, but France's depth makes them a strong choice. Group J sees Argentina receiving the most support of any team in the group stage, buoyed by the Lionel Messi factor. Austria is second with 2% of picks.

Group K has Portugal as the favorite, but 23% of users are backing Colombia, led by Luis Diaz, to top the group. Colombia missed the 2022 World Cup but performed well in 2014 and 2018.

Finally, Group L features England with 70% of picks, while Croatia, a runner-up in 2018 and third-place finisher in 2022, has 12% support. In the Golden Boot race, Kylian Mbappe leads with 25% of picks, ahead of Harry Kane at 20% and Erling Haaland at 18%. Lionel Messi and Yamine Lamal each have 8%, though Lamal's playing time in the group stage is uncertain due to injury.

The data from Yahoo's user picks provides a fascinating insight into public sentiment ahead of the World Cup, though as always, the actual results may surprise. With the group stage set to begin, fans around the world will soon see if their predictions come true





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