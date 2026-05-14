World Cup Final to Feature a Star-Studded Halftime Show with Madonna, Shakira and BTS

FIFA has announced that the World Cup final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert, featuring a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS. The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, raising US$100-million to help children access education and soccer.

The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna , Shakira and boy-band BTS . FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert.

The governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising US$100-million to help children access education and soccer. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together "music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.

" "Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible," he posted on Instagram. The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show - attracting the world's biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rhianna.

But halftime shows are not so commonplace in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert. This year will see the Killers headline European club soccer's biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest. FIFA describes its halftime show as "a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live around the world.

" This year's World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Final Super Bowl-Style Concert FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Madonna Shakira BTS Metlife Stadium New Jersey July 19 Super Bowl Halftime Show Michael Jackson Paul Mccartney Rolling Stones Madonna Prince Bruce Springsteen Rhianna Champions League Final Killers European Club Soccer Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Budapest FIFA Gianni Infantino Instagram World Cup United States Canada Mexico June July Children Education Soccer Music Football Culture Purpose Broadcast Live Around The World Singular Moment Intersection Of Sport Culture And Purpose FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund US$100-Million Children's Education Children's Soccer Children's Access To Education Children's Access To Soccer Children's Opportunity To Dream Children's Support For The FIFA Global Citizen Children's Support For Children's Education An Children's Support For Children's Access To Ed Children's Support For Children's Opportunity Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For Children's Support For

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Final touches' underway at FIFA World Cup venues in Vancouver, TorontoCanada's construction news

Read more »

Veteran Qatar forward Sebastián Soria to become oldest outfield player at a World Cup42-year-old Qatar forward Sebastián Soria is likely to become the oldest outfield player at a World Cup, breaking Roger Milla's record with his country in a group containing co-host Canada, Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Read more »

Toronto prepares for FIFA World Cup, boosting public transit and hosting official FIFA Fan FestivalToronto has kicked off its preparations for the FIFA World Cup with plans to boost public transit, which will increase the frequency and speed of service on both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines during the multi-nation event. Metrolinx and the TTC have also initiated contingency measures to manage crowd surge. The city is also hosting the official FIFA Fan Festival, which will bring thousands of fans to enjoy the festival ahead of the official matches. The enthusiasm in Toronto is evident, with many Torontonians excited about the opportunity to host the FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Read more »

World Cup Final to Feature Madonna, Shakira, and BTS Halftime ShowThe World Cup final, to be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will feature a star-studded halftime show, with Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as the headline acts. The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

Read more »