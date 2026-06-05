World Cup expected to fuel surge in counterfeit goods, Canada-U.S. officials warn

Canadian and U.S. law enforcement officials predict a rise in fake World Cup merchandise, citing a recent large seizure in Toronto and differences in enforcement powers.

Law enforcement officials from Canada and the United States have warned that the upcoming World Cup is expected to trigger a significant surge in counterfeit sports merchandise.

During a panel discussion at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa, representatives from the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit highlighted the growing threat. The event, held on a not-for-attribution basis, brought together law enforcement, legal experts, and sports industry professionals to address the issue of fake goods flooding the market. Lawyer David Lipkus, a specialist in intellectual property law, noted that fan enthusiasm creates a ripe environment for counterfeiters.

He pointed to a recent seizure in Toronto as evidence of the scale of the problem. Earlier this week, Toronto police arrested two individuals after discovering over 16,000 counterfeit soccer items at a warehouse in Mississauga, Ontario. The fake merchandise included jerseys, hats, and flags that were allegedly being supplied to retail stores. Deputy Police Chief Robert Johnson described the operation as a large-scale scheme designed to exploit fans and capitalize on their passion for sports.

Lipkus emphasized that the seizure represents only a fraction of the overall counterfeit activity. He stated that if one considers similar warehouses in other cities, third-party online marketplaces, and social media platforms, the full extent of the problem becomes evident. He also highlighted a key difference in enforcement powers between the U.S. and Canada: while U.S. border officials can seize and destroy counterfeit goods, their Canadian counterparts can only hold such items for ten days.

Additionally, Lipkus noted that Canada's Copyright Act does not provide a mechanism to force the takedown of websites selling counterfeit merchandise. The panel urged greater cooperation and legislative reforms to combat the influx of fake goods, especially as the World Cup approaches. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026





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