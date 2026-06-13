World Cup 2026: Morocco and Brazil Battle to Thrilling 1-1 Draw in Group C Opener

In a captivating Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Morocco and Brazil played out an exciting 1-1 draw. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring for Morocco with a fine finish after a clever assist from Brahim Diaz. Vinicius Jr. responded for Brazil with a superb individual effort, ensuring the teams were level at halftime and setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

Morocco and Brazil opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in an electrifying Group C showdown that delivered immediate excitement and high-quality football. The match began with a statement from the Moroccan side, who asserted their intent early through a brilliantly crafted goal in the 21st minute.

Forward Ismael Saibari capitalized on a swift counter-attack, receiving a perfectly weighted through ball from Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz. The pass slipped between two Brazilian defenders, finding Saibari in space, and he demonstrated composure beyond his years with a delicate lob over the onrushing Brazilian goalkeeper Allison, securing a 1-0 lead for Morocco.

This moment was not just a display of individual skill but also of tactical execution, as Morocco exploited the high line of Brazil with pace and precision, leaving Carlo Ancelotti's men momentarily stunned. The goal sent waves of optimism through the Moroccan supporters and set the tone for a competitive first half where the underdogs refused to be intimidated by the five-time World Cup champions. The response from Brazil, however, was swift and characteristic of their attacking flair.

Just eleven minutes later, Vinicius Jr., the luminous forward, leveled the score at 1-1 with a goal that highlighted his technical mastery and quick thinking. After a penetrating run into the Moroccan penalty area, Vinicius laid the ball off to midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who immediately returned it with a sharp, incisive pass.

With a Moroccan defender closing in, Vinicius displayed remarkable agility to control the ball, adjust his body, and fire a powerful right-footed strike into the top-right corner, leaving goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with no chance. The equalizer reinvigorated the Brazilian attack and reestablished the expected hierarchy in the group, but Morocco's resilience ensured they remained a threatening presence going into the halftime break.

As both teams retired to the dressing rooms, the score remained deadlocked at 1-1, promising a second half filled with strategic adjustments and heightened intensity as each side vied for the crucial early advantage in Group C





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World Cup 2026 Morocco Brazil Group C Ismael Saibari Brahim Diaz Vinicius Jr. Football Soccer

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