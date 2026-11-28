World Aquatics moves 2027 diving and artistic swimming competitions out of Montreal due to Canadian government restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

World Aquatics has officially removed two major international competitions from its schedule in Canada, citing insurmountable conflicts with federal entry regulations for athletes from Russia and Belarus. The governing body announced on Saturday that the World Cup diving and World Cup artistic swimming events originally planned for Montreal in early 2027 will no longer take place in that city. This decisive move comes in direct response to the Canadian government's firm stance that athletes from these two nations cannot enter the country unless they compete strictly as neutral competitors.

Relocation of 2027 Competition Venues

The opening stop of the 2027 Diving World Cup, which was scheduled for February, has been relocated from Montreal to Mexico. In a statement released on Saturday, World Aquatics confirmed that the decision was made after extensive discussions with all relevant stakeholders involved in the planning process. The aquatic governing body acknowledged recent official statements by the Canadian government that made it clear Russian and Belarusian athletes, unless competing under neutral conditions, would not be allowed to enter Canada for scheduled competitions. Consequently, the artistic swimming World Cup event, which was set for April 2027, has been removed from the competition calendar entirely while World Aquatics seeks a new host for that specific meet.

Also read Canada Men's Basketball Secures 2027 World Cup Berth Despite Loss to Uruguay

Official Stance on Political Neutrality

In its public communication regarding the venue changes, World Aquatics emphasized its commitment to fostering inclusive and universally accessible international competition that remains free from political intervention. The organization explicitly stated that it appreciates the constructive engagement of Aquatics Canada and its member federations throughout the complex process of managing these schedule adjustments. Furthermore, World Aquatics noted that it values its longstanding hosting relationship with Canada and expressed a strong desire to return to the country for future World Aquatics events once viable pathways for participation are established.

Diving Plongeon Canada Responds

Diving Plongeon Canada (DPC), the national governing body for diving in Canada, responded to World Aquatics' decision by expressing its disappointment that the Montreal event has been moved. The organization released a statement acknowledging World Aquatics' need to revise the international competition schedule in response to the Canadian government's position on athlete entry. Diving Plongeon Canada also recognized the Canadian government's position regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international sporting events hosted in Canada. Although the decision is beyond DPC's control, the organization recognized the great disappointment it brings to athletes, partners, and the entire Canadian diving community who were looking forward to welcoming the world's best divers.

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Context of Canadian Government Policy

The controversy surrounding the relocation stems from comments made earlier this month by Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding the eligibility of athletes from nations involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Carney stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries in Canada as long as the war in Ukraine continues. When asked if Russian hockey players would be denied visas for the world junior hockey championships happening in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, the following month, Carney reiterated that there will be no athletes competing for Russia or Belarus as long as those countries support the war.

Impact on Long-Term Hosting Relationships

This series of cancellations represents a significant disruption to the sporting calendar in Montreal, a city that has hosted elite diving competitions since 2014. The decision highlights the increasing difficulty for international sports federations to navigate the intersection of global athletics and national immigration policies during times of geopolitical conflict. While the diving event finds a new home in Mexico, the artistic swimming World Cup remains without a host as World Aquatics continues its search for a suitable venue in April 2027. The outcome of these ongoing negotiations will likely influence future hosting bids and political considerations for international events in Canada.