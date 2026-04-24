A new poll shows significant support for a third Trump impeachment, while everyday Americans struggle with rising costs and economic instability. Analysis suggests the former president's political standing is mirroring that of Richard Nixon during Watergate.

The economic realities facing everyday Americans are starkly different from the narratives often presented in Washington and among the wealthiest individuals. While official economic data may be interpreted in various ways, and affluent citizens explore alternative investment strategies, a significant portion of the population is grappling with escalating costs and a growing sense of financial insecurity.

This disparity is the focus of recent reporting, aiming to highlight the experiences of those directly impacted by economic shifts. A recent poll, encompassing responses from 1,514 US adults aged 18 and over, conducted shortly after former President Trump’s legal challenges this month, reveals a notable level of support for further impeachment proceedings. The survey indicates that 55% of American adults favor a House vote to impeach, while 37% oppose such a move, and 8% remain undecided.

The poll’s findings, as analyzed by pollster David Morris, suggest a potentially alarming trend for the former president. The net approval rating for a third impeachment attempt – calculated as the difference between those who support and oppose it – stands at +18. Morris argues this figure places Trump within a comparable range to the numbers seen during the peak of the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

He notes that the 55% support for impeachment is unusually high when compared to modern impeachment polling standards. While acknowledging the nuances of comparing different polling questions, Morris contends that the current situation for Trump is entering what he terms ‘Nixon resignation’ territory. It’s important to note the specific wording of the polls. The Gallup poll conducted in August 1974 directly asked respondents if Nixon’s actions were “serious enough to warrant his being removed from the Presidency.

” The recent poll, however, focused on the House of Representatives voting to *impeach* the president, a distinct step from removal from office. Despite this difference, Morris maintains the current figures are indicative of a significant level of public concern and disapproval. Beyond the impeachment polling, concerns continue to be raised regarding the former president’s public statements and online activity. Several posts on his platform have been described as erratic and have fueled discussions about his suitability for public office.

These concerns are not isolated incidents but rather part of a pattern of behavior that has drawn scrutiny from political analysts and commentators. Furthermore, analysis of the former president’s job approval ratings during his second term reveals a consistent pattern of underwater approval levels, a situation not seen since the aftermath of Nixon’s presidency.

Lawrence O’Donnell, a political commentator, has suggested that the former president’s focus on potential conflicts with Iran serves as a distraction, revealing what he believes are the former president’s true priorities. The economic anxieties felt by working Americans, coupled with the political turmoil and concerns surrounding the former president’s conduct, paint a complex and challenging picture of the current state of the nation.

The gap between the experiences of those at the top and those struggling to make ends meet continues to widen, demanding a closer examination of the policies and priorities that shape the American economy and political landscape. The poll results and ongoing scrutiny highlight a deep division within the country and a growing sense of unease about the future





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