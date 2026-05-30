Workers, Citizens Protest Ford Government Policies in Ontario

Approximately 100 workers represented by several unions, joined by concerned citizens, gathered outside Sault MPP Chris Scott's office on Great Northern Road today to voice their displeasure with Premier Doug Ford's government. Participants voiced their opposition to the Ford government's policies regarding the environment, health care, education, and the consolidation of conservation authorities.

Approximately 100 workers represented by several unions, joined by concerned citizens, gathered outside Sault MPP Chris Scott's office on Great Northern Road today to voice their displeasure with Premier Doug Ford's government.

Though Scott is now an independent MPP, he was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative. The Fight Ford protest was one of over 60 that took place today in communities across Ontario. Participants voiced their opposition to the Ford government's policies regarding the environment, health care, education, and the consolidation of conservation authorities.

'There is violence toward educators,' said Jason Young, OSSTF District 2 bargaining unit president. 'The policies that govern our entire education system are under Doug Ford's management. I would suggest that the first thing that needs to happen is support workers for students need to be restored,' Young told SooToday. There have been layoffs of support workers in the province.

'Those staff were out to help the most vulnerable students and the students most at risk. The erosion of those supports manifests as a breakdown in the system. We want those supports for students back for students,' Young said. Ontario Health Coalition members were also in attendance at today's rally.

'The government continues to underfund our hospitals. We have a deficit at Sault Area Hospital and hospitals across the province. The government on the other hand says 'we're spending record amounts' on hospitals,' said Albert Dupuis, the Blind River-based OHC Algoma region representative. Dupuis said it appears, on the surface, that the government is spending more on hospitals but there's a wrinkle in that.

'Those numbers never take into account the fact that we have population growth, we have aging, we have inflation. So, what's actually happening is we have real dollar cuts in our hospitals,' Dupuis said. The OHC continues to express its opposition to private clinics in Ontario.

'We have operating rooms, diagnostic imaging centres in hospitals that are remaining idle and the government says that they need to introduce privatization in order to improve access to care,' Dupuis said. There is no need to privatize, he said.

'All they would need to do is to fund the public facilities properly and staff them in order to provide the same services, which are being provided in these private clinics,' Dupuis said. Protestors called on MPP Scott to assist.

'He's the current MPP for Sault Ste. Marie and and we would expect him to be doing his job and bringing our concerns to the attention of the government,' Dupuis said





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Progressive Conservative Independent MPP Sault MPP Chris Scott Fight Ford Protest Environment Health Care Education Conservation Authorities Violence Toward Educators Layoffs Of Support Workers Support Workers For Students Erosion Of Supports Breakdown In The System Ontario Health Coalition Underfunding Of Hospitals Real Dollar Cuts In Hospitals Privatization Improve Access To Care Public Facilities Private Clinics Support Workers For Students Bringing Concerns To The Attention Of The Gove Current MPP For Sault Ste. Marie

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