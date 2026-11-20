A general strike in Italy shut down transport and schools as workers and students protested across Europe over wages, living costs, education and military spending. Organizers said more than 1 million people joined demonstrations in Italy.

A nationwide strike disrupted transport and school services across Italy on Friday as workers and students protested in more than 45 Italian cities and demonstrations were held in several other European countries.

The action coincided with an International Day of Student Mobilization. Organizers said the protests reflected common concerns about wages, living costs, public services, education and government spending priorities. In Italy, the strike covered both the public and private sectors. Public transportation services were reduced or disrupted in several cities, and schools and some health facilities were also affected.

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CGIL Union Leads Nationwide Mobilization

Planned strikes by air transport workers were canceled for Friday, though separate walkouts involving airport personnel remain scheduled for Sunday at Milan and Venice airports. The CGIL union led the main strike, while grassroots unions including Cobas organized separate strikes and marches, adding to the scale of the nationwide mobilization. Speaking at the end of a rally in Rome, CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini said more than 1 million people had participated in demonstrations across the country.

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Landini said the squares are full, and all generations are in the streets. He said it is a day that does not divide but unites. Organizers said the common thread linking the labor and student protests was a call for policies that put jobs, public services and living standards at the center of government priorities. Many demonstrators carried banners calling for peace and increased investment in welfare, schools and health care.

Protesters denounced stagnant wages, rising living costs and what organizers described as the government failure to strengthen public services and worker protections. Student groups joined workers in calling for greater investment in education, measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and policies aimed at reducing inequality. In Croatia, students boycotted classes and staged protests in about a dozen cities, demanding greater investment in education, housing and public services rather than military spending.

Youth Protests Emerge Across European Capitals

In Austria, several hundred people gathered outside the University of Vienna for a youth-led protest calling for more spending on education and less on weapons. Police dispersed the event after reported disturbances, saying officers used pepper spray and made several arrests. In Germany, demonstrators gathered to call for greater education funding and to oppose a possible return to compulsory military service. Protests were held in cities including Bremen, where marchers called for improvements in higher education and education policy.

Despite their different focuses, the protests across European countries reflected common concerns about living standards, public investment, education and government spending priorities. The rallies came weeks after multiple demonstrations took place in various countries, and the Friday actions added to a wider wave of labor and student activism across Europe.