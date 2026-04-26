Get hints for Wordle #1771 (April 25, 2026) and confirmation of newsletter subscription. Includes information about Wordle strategy, history, and Bored Panda's commitment to accurate reporting.

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Remember, it’s completely free to subscribe, and you have the power to unsubscribe at any time with just a single click. For those tackling today’s Wordle, number 1771 (dated April 25, 2026), a little assistance is at hand. If your initial guesses haven’t yielded much progress, or if you’re simply feeling stuck, the hints provided below are designed to nudge you in the right direction. The key to success often lies in a shift in perspective.

If you’ve exhausted all your attempts and are eager to know the solution, you can skip directly to the answer. The first clue points towards a plural term referring to adult female human beings. The game begins with a specific letter, which is a crucial starting point for your deductions. Wordle, for the uninitiated, is a word-guessing game where players attempt to identify a five-letter word within six tries.

After each guess, the game provides feedback by changing the color of the letter tiles. This color-coding system indicates how close your guess is to the correct answer. A strategic approach involves selecting words with a variety of vowels and frequently used consonants such as S, T, R, and N. Another effective tactic is to experiment with common word endings like -ING or -ATE, which can quickly reveal underlying patterns.

Some dedicated players even track the frequency of letters in previous Wordle solutions, a surprisingly effective method for improving their game over time. Despite claims to the contrary, The New York Times maintains that the game’s difficulty level has remained consistent since they acquired it. While there isn’t an official archive within the game itself, resourceful players have created unofficial archives on various websites, allowing you to replay past puzzles.

However, it’s important to note that these unofficial versions are not endorsed by The New York Times and may not utilize the current word list. For those seeking a similar daily challenge, games like Quordle and Dordle offer multiple puzzles to solve each day. The origins of Wordle can be traced back to 2021, when software engineer Josh Wardle created the game as a personal project to share with his partner during the pandemic.

Its simple design and relaxed pace quickly resonated with a wider audience, spreading through social networks and becoming a daily ritual for millions. Bored Panda, the publisher of this information, is committed to delivering engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We prioritize accuracy and clarity, meticulously fact-checking information using primary and reliable secondary sources. Our editorial team reviews every story before publication, and we promptly update content when necessary.

We are dedicated to transparency in our sourcing, utilizing official press materials, agencies, or Creative Commons images with proper attribution. For any inquiries, tips, or corrections, please reach out to us via editorial@boredpanda.com or our contact form. We also highlight other popular stories such as a thread where people shared wild stories about their bodies rejecting partners, and a report detailing the current lives of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds





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