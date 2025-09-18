Wordle: A Guide to the Daily Word Game

This article explains the rules of Wordle, its origins, and some strategies for successful play. It also addresses common questions about game changes and unofficial archives.

A five-letter word is all it takes to win Wordle . But some days, it’s the last thing on your mind.\In 2021, software engineer Josh Wardle created a small, personal game to share with his partner during the early months of the pandemic. Thanks to its uncomplicated design and unhurried pace, the game spread quickly through group chats, then across social media, and soon became part of millions of daily routines.\In Wordle , you guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

After each guess, the game tells you how close you are by changing the colors of the letter tiles:. Green indicates a letter is in the correct spot, yellow means it’s in the word but in the wrong place, and gray means it’s not in the word at all. Examples like “SLATE” or “CRANE” are often favorites among experienced players.\Officially, no. The New York Times says the game’s difficulty hasn’t changed since it replaced the original version. There’s no official archive built into the game, but that hasn’t stopped players from finding workarounds. Several websites have compiled unofficial Wordle archives, letting you revisit or replay puzzles from the past. Just keep in mind that The New York Times doesn’t endorse these versions, and they may not reflect the current word list





