Stephen Thompson addresses rumors of a Professional Fighters League debut and a potential grappling match with Chris Weidman against Khamzat Chimaev in Charlotte.

Stephen Thompson is actively discussing a potential Professional Fighters League debut with former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman. The American Mixed Martial Arts fighter expressed strong interest in making his appearance in the promotion in December. This development marks a significant shift for the veteran striker who has built his career on elite stand-up fighting rather than grappling.

Thompson Weighs In On Wrestling Match

Thompson directly confirmed that Weidman proposed a wrestling bout for the event in Charlotte. The fighter admitted he is eager to participate but requires more time to prepare for a pure grappling contest. He emphasized that he has never worn a wrestling singlet and lacks experience in dedicated wrestling competitions outside of MMA training.

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Wonderboy stated that attempting a wrestling stance causes him physical discomfort almost immediately. He noted that his back begins to hurt within five seconds of trying to throw on a wrestling posture. This admission highlights the specific challenge he faces when transitioning from striking to pure grappling events.

Revenge Narrative Drives The Proposal

Weidman suggested that Thompson challenge Khamzat Chimaev to avenge his own defeat. Weidman previously lost a match to Chimaev at the RAF Abu Dhabi event. He believes Thompson is the ideal candidate to seek retribution for that specific loss in a new format.

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Thompson reacted with disbelief to the suggestion of fighting Chimaev. He questioned whether Weidman was serious, referring to the idea as crazy. Despite the skepticism, he acknowledged the appeal of the scenario. He expressed a willingness to go out and get tossed around by a grappler of Chimaev's caliber.

Next Steps And Career Plans

Thompson is currently exploring various career options within the combat sports industry. He is open to roles involving analysis and commentary for the UFC in addition to fighting. His potential appearance in Charlotte is scheduled for November 14 at Madison Square Garden, though this refers to a different event context. He remains focused on securing the right opponent for his grappling debut.