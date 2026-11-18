The National Association of Women and the Law says the House justice committee stripped nearly all key protections for women and children experiencing family violence from Bill C-223, a private member's bill to amend the Divorce Act.

The National Association of Women and the Law says the House of Commons justice committee has removed nearly all key protections for women and children experiencing family violence from Bill C-223, a private member's bill to update the Divorce Act.

Law Group Criticizes House Committee On Bill C-223

The group says the committee stripped clauses focused on parental alienation claims, which it argues are frequently used in courts to cast doubt on allegations of domestic violence. The bill was introduced by Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner to amend the Divorce Act and curb parental alienation claims, among other changes. The organization says it is disappointed the government chose not to include protections from allegations of parental alienation, which it says could lead to mothers being punished for disclosing abuse.

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An earlier report from the group that looked into the deaths of eight children found that the concept of parental alienation is often invoked in courts and used to undermine allegations of domestic violence. Suzanne Zaccour, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Association of Women and the Law, has spoken publicly on the issue. She spoke during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

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The committee's decision means the bill no longer contains the measures the group considers essential to protect women and children from family violence. The National Association of Women and the Law says it will continue to advocate for stronger legal protections against parental alienation claims being used to discredit abuse survivors. The bill, C-223, was a private member's bill and its amendments to the Divorce Act were intended to address concerns about how parental alienation is handled in family court.

National Association Of Women And The Law Calls For Action

The group's earlier report examined the deaths of eight children and highlighted how parental alienation claims can put mothers at risk when they report abuse. The House justice committee's changes have effectively gutted the protections, according to the organization, which says it is disappointed by the outcome. The National Association of Women and the Law is calling for the government to restore the removed provisions and to ensure the Divorce Act better protects women and children experiencing family violence.

The group also warns that without these protections, mothers who disclose abuse could be punished through parental alienation allegations. The committee's decision was made during its review of Bill C-223, and the group says it will keep pressing for changes to safeguard women and children. The story was reported by Anja Karadeglija of The Canadian Press.