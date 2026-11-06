Women's College Basketball: ESPN Releases Preseason Top 50 Player Ranking for 2026-27

ESPN's preseason top 50 women's college basketball ranking led by South Carolina with five players, plus UConn, LSU and Maryland with three each.

ESPN has released its first ranking of the top 50 women's college basketball players as the new season gets underway. The list places No. 1 South Carolina at the top of the team count with five players, while UConn, LSU and Maryland each have three players on the list. Past National Player of the Year winners JuJu Watkins of USC and Sarah Strong of UConn are expected to be among the players competing for the award again this season.

The ranking was compiled by ESPN writers, and the player profiles in the excerpt were written by Charlie Creme, Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou. The early list reflects a season in which only a few games have been played, so it draws heavily on each player's college record.

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How ESPN Built the Preseason Women's College Basketball Top 50

ESPN's initial ranking relies mainly on what players have already shown in their college careers, because so few games have been played this season. The list also includes players who sat out last season because of injuries, so their past production carries significant weight.

Transfers are a major part of college sports today, yet ESPN notes that its top 10 players have all been with only one team. The network expects every player in that group to reach the WNBA within the next few years.

Freshmen were not eligible for this ranking. ESPN expects first-year players to earn places on future rankings throughout the 2026-27 season, and it has warned that the list could see big changes in its next update.

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Profiles of Players Ranked 50 Through 42

The lower end of the ESPN top 50 includes Breya Cunningham of the Texas Longhorns at No. 50 and Zamareya Jones of the Louisville Cardinals at No. 42. Each player brings a distinct role to her team, from post play to perimeter scoring and playmaking.

Creme wrote that Cunningham, a forward, has the center spot to herself after the departure of Kyla Oldacre at Texas. Cunningham averaged 7.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season, and she is expected to exceed those numbers with additional minutes. Creme also cited her size, footwork and lower-body strength as keys to her work in the post.

Voepel described S'Mya Nichols, a 6-foot guard for the Kansas Jayhawks, as a perimeter player who excels at getting to the rim. Nichols led Division I in made free throws with 243 and in free throw attempts with 287 last season. She has averaged 17.1 points and 4.0 assists over her career and shot 42.9% from three-point range last season, making 39 of 91 attempts as Kansas reached the WBIT semifinals.

Philippou wrote that Skylar Forbes arrives at West Virginia after three seasons with Marquette, where she ranked fourth in the Big East in scoring at 15.5 points per game last season. Forbes also led the conference in blocks with 1.8 per game for a second straight season. The Mountaineers were ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason poll, and a smooth transition for Forbes would help them compete in the conference.

Voepel described Sahara Williams of the Oklahoma Sooners as a 5-foot-11 forward who makes up for a lack of height with strength and high-energy effort. Williams has started every game over the past three seasons and has averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in her career. Voepel expects her to become a stronger scoring threat this season, including from three-point range.

Creme wrote that Tilda Trygger, a 6-foot-6 forward who previously played at NC State, could be the final piece for the Washington Huskies to become a top-15 team. Trygger took 62 three-pointers last season and made 33.8% of them. Her size allows her to alter shots inside, and she can play in both the high and low post.

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Philippou highlighted Addi Mack of the Maryland Terrapins, who earned All-Big Ten freshman honors last season. Mack scored 35 points with six assists in the season opener against South Carolina, a performance that helped spark a Terps comeback attempt. It was the fourth-most points any player has scored against an AP No. 1 opponent over the past 25 seasons.

Philippou also profiled Madison St. Rose of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a former Ivy League rookie of the year and two-time all-conference selection. St. Rose averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists at Princeton last season after returning from an ACL tear that cut short her junior season. She scored 17 points in Notre Dame's win over Villanova in Rome.

Creme wrote that Zamareya Jones moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore at NC State and was one of the ACC's most productive three-point shooters, averaging 2.2 makes on 36.6% shooting. Jones now joins Taj Roberts and Imani Berry at Louisville. Creme expects her scoring to dip slightly with a deeper roster, while her assist numbers could rise.

Impact on Maryland, Washington and Notre Dame Rosters

Several rankings in the top 50 point to specific programs that could change their outlook this season. Maryland, Washington and Notre Dame each have players whose development could shape their roster strength and their chances in tough conferences.

If Addi Mack has made a major leap this offseason, as ESPN's analysis suggests is possible, that would bode extremely well for Maryland. The Terrapins already have three players on the list, which ties them with UConn and LSU for the third-highest total.

For Washington, Tilda Trygger is viewed as the last missing element for a team that has been on the rise over the past two seasons. For Notre Dame, Madison St. Rose would form a potent backcourt duo with Hannah Hidalgo, giving the Fighting Irish a strong pairing in their guard rotation.

The next update to the ESPN top 50 is expected to bring significant movement. Freshmen who were not eligible for this first ranking are likely to appear on future lists as the 2026-27 season progresses.