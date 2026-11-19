Eden Taylor and Jaiden Riley organize a tribute to Dolly Parton on November 21 at Village Brewery, featuring Alberta artists and fundraising for the Imagination Library.

Local singer-songwriters Eden Taylor and Jaiden Riley are organizing a major musical celebration to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton, who died on August 25, 2026 at the age of 80. The two artists grew up listening to Parton and are now leading a collective of aspiring country music singers from their local community to pay tribute. The event, titled 'Dolly: A Tribute by the Women of Alberta Country Music,' will take place on Saturday, November 21st at Village Brewery. This marks the first time these women have coordinated an event of this specific scale in the region.

Event Mechanics and Performer Lineup

The concert features a carefully curated lineup of female artists who are friends and colleagues of the organizers. Riley confirmed that the performing roster includes Eden Taylor, Jennie Harluk, Brettyn Rose, Foxx Worthee, and Michela Sheedy. Birthday Girl will serve as the host for the evening, while Riley will be backed by her band, The Crybabies, who will perform all the musical arrangements. The event is designed to showcase the depth of talent within Alberta's country music scene by highlighting the contributions of women in the genre.

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Organizers Curate Songs and Rehearsals

Selection of the musical setlist required coordination to ensure variety and avoid repetition among the performers. Riley asked the participating artists to submit a list of their favorite Parton tracks, including both major hits and deeper album cuts. She then curated the final order to create a cohesive flow for the show. The performers have already attended several rehearsal sessions with The Crybabies to ensure professional-quality delivery. This preparation highlights the seriousness with which the artists are approaching the tribute.

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Artists Cite Parton's Business Impact

Eden Taylor emphasized that Parton's influence extends beyond music into business and female empowerment. Taylor noted that Parton changed the game for women in the industry by demonstrating how to successfully run a business as a female artist. Taylor expressed that the current careers of these artists would not exist without the path Parton paved. She described the event as a genuine celebration of the opportunities Parton created for the next generation of musicians.

Charity Goals and Community Support

The night serves a dual purpose as a fundraiser for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a cause close to the star's heart. Taylor stated that 60 per cent of all proceeds from the event will be donated to this charity. The organizers want to give back in true Dolly fashion by supporting a significant literacy initiative. Additionally, the event includes a vintage clothing pop-up shop featuring local vendors Good Gals Vintage and Wild Rabbit Vintage to enhance the community atmosphere.