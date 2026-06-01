Women March in Nairobi to Demand Action on Rising Femicide and Gender-Based Violence

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, carrying a symbolic coffin and placards reading 'Stop Killing Women,' to protest the surge in femicide and gender-based violence. The demonstration, which occurred under police escort on June 1, 2026, follows a high-profile case where a singer was doused with gasoline and set on fire. Advocacy groups have given the government a 40-day ultimatum to declare gender-based violence a national crisis, threatening nationwide protests. Protesters also highlighted a recent increase in child disappearances. Police announced a specialized unit to investigate such crimes, while a woman shared her personal story of being stabbed by her lover and losing her mother to violence. The Federation of Women Lawyers reports about 70 gender-based violence cases weekly across three Kenyan cities.

On June 1, 2026, hundreds of women marched through downtown Nairobi, Kenya 's capital, to demand urgent government action against what advocacy groups describe as a sharp increase in killings and violence targeting women.

The demonstration, organized by women's rights organizations, featured protesters carrying a coffin to symbolize the lives lost to femicide, while holding placards with messages such as 'Stop Killing Women.

' The march occurred under police escort, reflecting the sensitive nature of the protest and the need for security amid rising tensions over gender-based violence. Participants also sought to draw attention to reports of a surge in child disappearances across the country, adding another layer of urgency to their demands for state intervention.

The mobilization was partly spurred by the horrific recent killing of a singer who was doused with gasoline and set on fire, a case that triggered widespread outrage and became a rallying point for activists. Women's groups have been pushing the government to declare gender-based violence a national crisis, arguing that such a designation would unlock critical resources and legal measures to address the epidemic.

On May 21, a coalition of lobby groups issued a 40-day ultimatum to authorities, warning of nationwide protests if their demand was not met. However, they decided to launch the Nairobi march sooner, citing the escalating frequency of attacks and the perceived inaction of political leaders. During the protest, Ruby Abura, one of the demonstrators, shared her personal trauma, revealing that she had been stabbed by her former lover and that her mother had been killed.

'My mom is just but an example. A lot of women have been killed, and no one is doing anything. We can't see our women leaders acting on it, and it is not right,' she said, capturing the frustration and grief driving the movement. Her testimony underscored the intimate and often lethal nature of gender-based violence, which frequently occurs within domestic settings.

In response to mounting pressure, police disclosed late last month that they had established a dedicated unit to investigate gender-based violence. This specialized team combines criminal intelligence analysts, forensic experts, homicide investigators, and other professionals to handle cases more effectively. Police noted that most incidents are tied to domestic disputes, intimate partner violence, sexual offenses, assault, and unresolved family conflicts.

The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Kenyaprovided stark data, stating that its three offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu receive approximately 70 new gender-based violence cases each week. This figure likely represents only the reported incidents, suggesting that the actual scale of the problem may be far greater.

Meanwhile, Gender Minister Hannah Wendot called for prompt investigations into the recent wave of child disappearances, acknowledging the parallel crisis affecting vulnerable populations. The protesters' demands extend beyond immediate investigations; they seek comprehensive policy reforms, stronger legal enforcement, and societal shifts to protect women and children. As the 40-day deadline approaches, the government faces growing scrutiny to respond decisively or risk escalated civil unrest





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Feminicide Gender-Based Violence Kenya Nairobi Protest Women's Rights Child Disappearances Police Unit Government Crisis Declaration Domestic Violence FIDA Kenya

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