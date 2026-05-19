Women in Halifax Area Face Long Wait for Routine Mammograms: Concerns About Late Diagnoses and Chilling Impact on Women's Health

Nova Scotia's escalating backlog for mammogram appointments has led to frustrated women having to wait months, even up to a year and a half, to undergo the necessary treatment. Among those affected are women with pre-existing conditions like cysts, increasing their need for frequent checks.

Cynthia McCutcheon faced a shocking realization when she was informed that her next mammogram appointment in the Halifax area would be in July, 2027. Due to a backlog, some women in Nova Scotia have to wait up to 15 months for a routine mammogram appointment, leading to concerns about late diagnoses.

Nova Scotia's IWK Health Centre attributed the wait times to the national shortage of medical radiation technologists, with vacancies in the diagnostics and screening mammography department. The government encourages patients to visit the South Shore Regional Hospital or use mobile clinics for more immediate availability. Some patients, like Cheryl Coolen, have to travel for their next checkup due to the lack of available appointments.

Recent statistics show that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime, while 190 women in Nova Scotia are projected to die from the disease in 2026





CBCAlerts / 🏆 37. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nova Scotia Breast Cancer Mammogram Appointments Delays In Healthcare Health Minister Advance Care Planning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HMCS Sackville returns to Halifax waterfront with special designationThere’s another tourist attraction back at the Halifax waterfront.

Read more »

Toronto Rock win NLL Cup with series-clinching 12-7 win over Halifax ThunderbirdsOwen Hiltz and Chris Boushy each had three goals and an assist, Mark Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Nick Rose made 34 saves as the Toronto Rock defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 to win the National Lacrosse League championship on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre.

Read more »

Driver oversight: Documents reveal Uber's behind-the-scenes lobbying in HalifaxHalifax Mayor Andy Fillmore met with an Uber lobbyist a day before the mayor persuaded council to delay a vote on a proposal to increase oversight of ride-hailing drivers, newly released documents show.

Read more »

Toronto Rock win NLL Cup with series-clinching 12-7 win over Halifax ThunderbirdsThe Toronto Rock beat the Halifax Thunderbirds on Sunday in Halifax to win the National Lacrosse League Cup, the team's seventh championship win.

Read more »