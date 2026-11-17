A London, Ontario establishment removed a marquee sign reading Giddy up [vulgar term] after outrage from advocates and a father whose daughter was killed in an intimate partner violence case. The sign appeared during November's Shine the Light campaign.

A lewd marquee sign outside Cowboys Ranch on Wharncliffe Rd. in London, Ontario, was removed Tuesday after widespread backlash. The sign read Giddy up [vulgar term] and sparked outrage from community members, advocates, and a father whose daughter was killed in an intimate partner violence case.

The sign appeared during November's Shine the Light campaign, an annual initiative raising awareness about gender-based violence. CTV London's Reta Ismail reported on the incident. Brett Broadfoot, whose 17-year-old daughter Breanna was killed in an intimate partner violence case, said he was distraught when he drove past the establishment Tuesday morning and saw the sign. I was just beside myself, to be quite honest with you.

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I could not and still cannot believe that somebody would put something of this up, Broadfoot said. It just honestly boggles my mind, especially when we're thinking about protecting survivors and victims in our communities. The month that we're in is Shine the Light, which makes it even more disrespectful and unimaginable. Jennifer Dunn of the London Abused Women's Centre said she received photographs of the sign Tuesday morning and was deeply upset by the messaging.

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Women are not punchlines. Women are not jokes, Dunn said. She said the wording contributes to a culture in which women are routinely objectified and sexualized. I think it's important to note that we live in a culture where misogyny is real and women are constantly objectified, sexualized, and this contributes to that, especially at a well-known establishment like that, she said.

Dunn said the community has a responsibility to speak out against messages that objectify women and girls. She added the sign was particularly upsetting during Shine the Light month, when the focus is on supporting survivors and reminding women and girls they should not carry shame or blame for what has happened to them. The incident is a reminder of the importance of challenging language that objectifies women, Dunn said.

London Mayor Condemns Signage

London Mayor Josh Morgan also condemned the sign after being notified about it Tuesday morning. Morgan said he immediately contacted the city's bylaw department to report the signage. This is a pretty clear one where common sense would tell you this is not a slogan that you should be putting up on a public building, Morgan said. It's inappropriate, it's degrading.

Just before noon Tuesday, the sign was removed from the establishment. In a statement provided by an employee, the business said staff decided to incorporate the phrase into its signage after noticing it was trending online. The employee said the intention was to be lighthearted and fit the venue's playful atmosphere, not to offend or disrespect anyone. In hindsight, it is recognized that the wording was inappropriate and could understandably be offensive, the statement read.

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Business Apologizes for Sign

We apologize to anyone who was offended. It was a poor judgment call, and certainly not a reflection of any intention to disrespect our community. The employee also confirmed the sign would be taken down once staff arrived at the establishment. It was subsequently removed shortly before noon Tuesday.

For Broadfoot, the message was particularly difficult to see during a month dedicated to raising awareness about violence against women. The incident has prompted a response from the London Abused Women's Centre and renewed calls to challenge language that objectifies women. The sign's removal came after swift condemnation from city officials and community advocates. The Shine the Light campaign continues throughout November, focusing on supporting survivors and ending gender-based violence.