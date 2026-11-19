A 24-year-old Indian national faces eight charges after allegedly holding a woman hostage in Airdrie, Alberta, for several days. Police intervened after a mental health crisis call, resulting in a standoff that ended with the woman's safe rescue.

A 24-year-old man is facing eight charges after he allegedly held a woman against her will for days inside an Airdrie, Alta. , home last week.

The incident began when police were called to the residence on November 13. Officers responded to a report concerning a man experiencing a severe mental-health crisis in the area. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, RCMP Insp. Ryan Ayliffe detailed the initial response to the scene.

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Aggressive Suspect Holds Hostage

He stated that officers arrived to find an agitated and aggressive suspect who immediately locked himself inside a bathroom. The situation escalated quickly as police attempted to secure the area. Ayliffe revealed that the man was holding a female hostage while armed with an edged weapon. The inspector noted it was apparent the suspect was suffering from significant mental-health concerns during the event.

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He made specific demands and threatened to harm police if they attempted to intervene. The incident prompted a tense police standoff that lasted for several hours. RCMP said attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful throughout the duration of the confrontation. Mounties eventually forced their way into the home to neutralize the threat.

Officers successfully took the man into custody after breaching the residence. It was learned that the woman had been held against her will for several days inside the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the ordeal. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Missing Victim Identified in Case

Ayliffe would not share many details about the victim to protect her identity from public scrutiny. However, he confirmed she had been reported missing from British Columbia's Lower Mainland. The suspect has been identified as Karkamaljot Singh, 24. He is facing eight serious charges, including sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

He is also charged with forcible confinement for holding the victim against her will. Singh, who RCMP say is an Indian national in Canada on a visitor's visa, remains in police custody. Authorities are processing the case for court proceedings. A court date has been set for November 23 to address the charges against him.

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The RCMP did not provide further details regarding the victim's current condition or location. They emphasized the importance of protecting the privacy of those involved in the tragedy. The investigation continues as officials review the circumstances surrounding the arrest.