Ontario court upholds refusal to sell Crown land to woman whose cottage sits on it

Ingrid Posendorf bought a Magnetawan cottage in 2022, later discovered it sits on Crown land, and the Ministry of Natural Resources refused to sell her the land, ordering removal of the structures. A court upheld that refusal but criticized the ministry's wording.

An Ontario court has upheld the Ministry of Natural Resources' refusal to sell 1.5 acres of Crown land to a woman whose cottage near Magnetawan sits on it, but the judge criticized the ministry for telling her the structures must be removed.

The decision, released this week, stems from a purchase made by Ingrid Posendorf in December 2022. She bought a 50-acre property on Centre Road in Magnetawan for $320,000. The property included a winterized, four-bedroom cottage, a covered porch, an outhouse, a driveway and other structures. The listing described it as a cabin built in 2004-2005 that bordered Crown land.

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Posendorf later discovered that the cottage and other structures were actually located on Crown land, not on the parcel she bought. The discovery came after she tried to sell the property in 2023. According to the Superior Court of Justice decision, Posendorf had asked for a survey before completing the purchase but was told none was available. She visited the property, drove along the driveway and saw the structures.

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A '620' marker and the physical arrangement reinforced the impression that the driveway led to structures on the parcel being sold. The agreement of purchase and sale referred to the present use as a cottage and included chattels associated with the cabin. Posendorf moved in and stayed until April 2023, when she decided to sell. Realtors she dealt with questioned where the legal boundaries were located.

In April 2024, a Managed Forest Plan Approver advised that the cabin appeared to lie west of the western boundary. A subsequent sketch by Tulloch Geomatics confirmed the structures were on Crown land. She told an interested buyer she couldn't sell and contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources to try to buy the 1.5 acres of Crown land. In June 2025, she submitted a formal proposal to buy the land.

Ministry Officials Review Land Sale Request

A district supervisor identified matters requiring attention, including the history, the amount of land that would have to be sold, the Crown road allowance, the creation of separate lots, the practicality of moving the structures and the legal position of the present owner. The district's preferred course was to have the structures moved to private property. In August 2025, Posendorf's lawyer was told her request to buy the land would likely be refused.

The lawyer was also told there could be an opportunity to challenge or escalate the outcome. The court later said that information was inaccurate. The request was formally refused in September 2025 by Adam Wakefield, the district manager, in a letter. It stated that Posendorf already owned substantial private property a short distance away and that the ministry had decided not to sell public land to expand those uses.

The letter also said the structures constituted an unauthorised occupation, that they 'must be removed,' and that, although Posendorf had not constructed them, 'as the current occupier she is responsible for their removal.

Justice Mew Evaluates Refusal Reasonableness

' It gave her 12 months, after which the ministry 'may consider taking further compliance action. ' Her lawyer sought an injunction and to have the issue referred to the regional manager for a new decision. In his decision on behalf of the divisional court, Justice Graeme Mew wrote that the court had to decide whether the decision was reasonable, whether the process was fair and whether the statement requiring removal was a reviewable decision.

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While pointing out that Posendorf was not responsible for the predicament, and that the MNR didn't do a proper job of explaining the refusal, the court ruled that the decision itself was reasonable. Under Ontario policies, Crown land should only be sold when there is a clear benefit to the public.

'Crown land is not ordinarily sold or rented for private residential or recreational purposes or to expand private property,' Mew wrote. 'A sale would enlarge Ms. Posendorf's private landholding to include Crown land physically separated from her parcel by a road allowance. ' While there was a clear 'private hardship' if the sale was refused, there was no 'public benefit' identified if the Crown land was sold.

Judge Criticizes Inappropriate Ministry Wording

'The ministry was entitled to preserve Crown ownership unless persuaded that disposition served a sufficient public purpose,' the court said. There was also no evidence of procedural unfairness, Mew wrote, but he took exception to the wording requiring Posendorf to remove the cottage and other structures within a year or face possible action. The judge said those words had no real legal force, and in fact, she was being asked to voluntarily remove the structures.

'The wording used by the ministry was inappropriate and regrettable,' the decision said. 'A person receiving an official letter stating that structures 'must' be removed within a fixed time and that the recipient 'is responsible' could reasonably understand that a legal obligation had been conclusively imposed. That was not the respondents' position before this court, and it was not the legal effect of the letter.

' That, however, had no bearing on the decision not to sell Crown land, a ruling that the court upheld. The court's decision means the ministry's refusal stands, and Posendorf must either remove the structures or face potential compliance action. The case highlights the risks of buying property without a proper survey, especially in areas where Crown land boundaries may not be clearly marked.