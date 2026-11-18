A woman in her 40s died Wednesday evening after she was struck by a westbound Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in Scarborough while crossing the tracks north of a signalized intersection. Police are investigating the collision, one of five crashes across Toronto within about an hour.

A woman in her 40s is dead after she was struck by an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

Police received a call at 6:08 p.m. for a collision involving an LRT vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue. The woman was walking north across the tracks when she was hit by a westbound LRT vehicle, police said. Duty Insp. Jeff Allington told reporters at the scene that the woman did not appear to be crossing at a signalized intersection.

Also read Edmonton Reopens 111 Street Intersection After Capital Line South LRT Construction

My understanding is that the female who was crossing the road was not crossing at a signalized intersection, he said. When officers arrived, Allington said they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she died shortly after. Allington said the circumstances surrounding the collision are currently unknown.

Advertisement

LRT Video And Computer Data Under Review

He outlined the next steps for the police investigation, saying officers will review the evidence they have gathered. The LRT is equipped with video cameras, so they will review that video, Allington said. I would imagine, although I am not 100 per cent sure on it, that the LRT has onboard computers that would be able to tell you the speed it was travelling and that type of thing.

And they will examine all those to determine if anyone is at fault in this collision. The TTC shut down a portion of the Crosstown, also known as Line 5, as police investigated. At 6:14 p.m., the TTC reported on X that there was no service between Aga Khan Park and Museum and Pharmacy stations due to an injury at track level.

TTC Service Disruptions And Shuttle Buses

As of 9:47 p.m., the TTC said there was still no service between Sloane and Pharmacy stations for the same reason. Shuttle buses were running. The fatal collision was one of five crashes across the city that occurred in the span of about one hour on Wednesday. Police said the collisions happened between 5:11 p.m. and 6:08 p.m. The first happened shortly after 5:11 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 427.

Police said multiple vehicles collided and all drivers remained at the scene. Toronto paramedics transported two people to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The Highway 427 northbound ramp to Finch Avenue was closed for several hours as a result. The cause of the collision is unknown.

Advertisement

Other Collisions Reported Across City Wednesday

Around 5:12 p.m., police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Murison Boulevard for a single-vehicle collision. Police said a vehicle crashed into a pole, resulting in downed hydro wires. Two occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. It is unclear what led to the crash.

At 5:33 p.m., police said they received a call for a two-vehicle collision in the area of Jane Street and William Cragg Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result of the crash. The driver of the overturned vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

At 6:07 p.m., police received a call about a two-vehicle collision in the east end, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue. No injuries were reported, and police said all drivers remained at the scene. What led to the collision is not immediately known. One minute later, at 6:08 p.m., police were called to the fatal LRT collision near Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue. That crash remains under investigation by Toronto police.