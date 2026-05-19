A 56-year-old woman fell into an open maintenance hole on a busy New York City street and died, police and utility officials said as they investigated how it could have happened. The woman parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV right next to the maintenance hole near the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan Monday night and fell in after exiting the vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The utility company Con Edison said it was investigating the accident. City police said officers responding to a 911 call found the woman unresponsive at the bottom of the hole. The city’s chief medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

A 56-year-old woman fell into an open maintenance hole on a busy New York City street and died, police and utility officials said as they investigated how it could have happened. The woman parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV right next to the maintenance hole near the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan Monday night and fell in after exiting the vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The utility company Con Edison said it was investigating the accident. City police said officers responding to a 911 call found the woman unresponsive at the bottom of the hole. The city’s chief medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York City Maintenance Hole Death Investigation Con Edison

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Canada Consul-General Residence in New York Sold After Renovations for $8.05MThe five-bedroom apartment on Park Avenue, which was originally listed for $9.5 million, sold for $8.05 million after nearly two years on the market.

Read more »

New York consul general's former Park Avenue residence has soldWASHINGTON — The former residence of Canada's consul general in New York has sold after nearly two years on the market. Global Affairs Canada has not yet confirmed the sale price but in March said it had received an offer on the residence.

Read more »

Former residence of Canada’s consul general in New York is soldWASHINGTON — The former residence of Canada's consul general in New York has sold after nearly two years on the market. Global Affairs Canada has not yet confirmed the sale price but in March said it had received an offer on the residence.

Read more »

Former residence of Canada's consul general in New York is sold for US$8.05 millionWASHINGTON — The former residence of Canada's consul general in New York has sold for US$8.05 million after nearly two years on the market.

Read more »