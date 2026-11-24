A woman has died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in southwest Calgary late Monday night. Emergency crews also responded to two other incidents in the city that evening.

A woman has died following a fire at an apartment building in southwest Calgary late Monday night. This tragic incident occurred in the 7700 block of Elbow Drive S.W. where a three-storey residential complex was affected by the blaze.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at approximately 9:45 p.m. to find residents evacuating amid heavy smoke conditions. Firefighters observed fire visible from a third-storey window as they prepared to enter the building. The fire department stated in an official release that crews initially fought the fire from the outside. They later entered the building to conduct a full search and rescue operation.

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Firefighters Find Injured Residents Inside

Inside, firefighters discovered two people suffering from smoke inhalation who were subsequently treated. All residents managed to escape the specific apartment where the fire originated safely.

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However, officials confirmed that a cat was found deceased in the unit where the fire started. During the search, crews moved to an adjacent apartment which had severe blackout smoke conditions. In this second unit, they found an unconscious woman who required immediate attention. She was taken outside the building where emergency responders attempted to revive her.

Despite these efforts, the woman was pronounced dead en route to the hospital. This event marks a significant loss of life in the city this Monday evening. At about 11:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a different location in the city. This call involved a garage fire located in the 1400 block of 39th Street S.W.

Additional Fires Hit Calgary Neighborhoods

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other structures or vehicles. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from this garage fire incident. And just past midnight, firefighters responded to another fire in the city. This final call was for a kitchen fire in the northeast community of Taradale.

The residents of the apartment involved had gotten out safely before help arrived. There were no injuries reported from this kitchen fire as well. These three separate incidents highlight the busy night for Calgary emergency services.