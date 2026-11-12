Woman, 34, charged after impersonating police officer at Vancouver Remembrance Day

A 34-year-old woman faces a weapons charge after allegedly impersonating a police officer in tactical gear and carrying a replica firearm at Vancouver's Remembrance Day ceremony, where about 120 officers were deployed.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer at Vancouver's annual Remembrance Day ceremony, an incident that required a significant police response and disrupted a major public gathering.

Police Impersonation Charge at Victory Square

The Vancouver Police Department announced Thursday that the woman faces one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Constable Megan Lui, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, confirmed the details of the arrest and the charge. The incident occurred on November 11 at the Victory Square cenotaph. Attending officers noticed irregular behavior from an individual dressed in tactical gear resembling law enforcement attire.

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According to police, the suspect wore camouflage combat-style clothing, body armor, tactical boots, and a tactical vest equipped with military-style pouches. She also displayed a police-style badge on a chain and several police-related patches on her clothing to further the deception. When officers moved to arrest the woman, they discovered she was carrying a replica firearm. The charge carries significant legal weight and reflects the seriousness with which authorities view police impersonation, especially when weaponry or tactical gear is involved.

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Lui noted that roughly 120 officers were deployed to Remembrance Day events across Vancouver on Wednesday to ensure public safety and order. The heavy deployment underscores the level of vigilance maintained by law enforcement during large-scale commemorations. City officials estimate that upwards of 15,000 people attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph each November 11. The scale of the crowd necessitates rigorous security protocols and significant personnel allocation.

This year marked the city's 102nd consecutive Remembrance Day event at the cenotaph, highlighting the deep historical roots and community significance of the tradition. The continuity of the event over more than a century demonstrates its enduring importance to the local population. While the central ceremony in Vancouver drew thousands, dozens of other events were held in communities across the province on the same day.

Security Operations Across Multiple Venues

Law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously managed large crowds and ensured security at various venues. Lui emphasized that incidents like this serve as a reminder of the need for police presence at such important public events. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to review the circumstances of the arrest.