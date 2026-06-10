Woman banned from owning pets for five years after attempting to euthanize cat with fentanyl

A woman in British Columbia has been banned from owning or living with pets for five years and given 12 months' probation after pleading guilty to attempting to euthanize a cat with fentanyl. The case sets a precedent against at-home euthanasia practices that inflict unnecessary harm and highlights the consequences of administering a poisonous drug to an animal.

A woman in British Columbia has been banned from owning or living with pets for five years and given 12 months' probation after pleading guilty to attempting to euthanize a cat with fentanyl .

The case sets a precedent against at-home euthanasia practices that inflict unnecessary harm. Investigators found cocaine, amphetamines, and methamphetamine in the woman's care, and one of the cats had underlying health conditions and was euthanized. The case was prosecuted under the Criminal Code of Canada, which carries a stronger message and higher level of accountability compared to provincial offences





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British Columbia Animal Welfare Society Jayme-Jo Crystal Brooks Attempting To Euthanize A Cat With Fentanyl At-Home Euthanasia Practices Criminal Code Of Canada Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act Prosecution Seized Two Other Cats Cocaine Amphetamines Methamphetamine Underlying Health Conditions Euthanized

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