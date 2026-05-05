WNBA Star Tina Charles Announces Retirement

Eight-time All-Star and WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder Tina Charles announces her retirement after a 15-year career, leaving behind a legacy of athletic excellence and philanthropic work with Hopey’s Heart Foundation.

Tina Charles , a monumental figure in women’s basketball, has announced her retirement from the WNBA after a distinguished 15-year career. The eight-time All-Star, renowned as the league’s all-time leading rebounder with an impressive 4,262 rebounds, also ranks second in all-time scoring with 8,396 points, trailing only Diana Taurasi.

Charles’s announcement, made via social media on Tuesday, marks the end of an era for a player who consistently demonstrated resilience, dedication, and a profound love for the game. Her journey began with being the No. 1 overall pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2010, following a stellar collegiate career at the University of Connecticut where she secured back-to-back NCAA championships in 2009 and 2010, earning AP Player of the Year honors in her final year.

Throughout her career, Charles showcased her versatility and impact, playing for multiple teams including the Sun, Liberty, Mystics, Mercury, Storm, and Dream, before returning to Connecticut for her final season. Despite never reaching the WNBA Finals, her contributions extended far beyond individual accolades, encompassing three Olympic gold medals and three World Cup championships with the U.S. national team, along with a WNBA MVP award in 2012 and two scoring titles.

Charles’s decision to retire comes with a sense of fulfillment and a desire to pursue new dreams. In her heartfelt announcement, she expressed gratitude for the highs and lows experienced throughout her career, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. She attributes her unwavering spirit to her New York upbringing, where resilience is ingrained in the culture.

While acknowledging the deep connection she has with basketball, Charles expressed a desire to explore other passions and embark on a new chapter in her life, guided by the wisdom of her mother to continually strive for what lies ahead. Beyond her on-court achievements, Charles has made a significant impact through her philanthropic endeavors, particularly through Hopey’s Heart Foundation.

Established in 2013 in memory of her aunt, the foundation is dedicated to preventing deaths from sudden cardiac arrest by providing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to schools and public places. Inspired by the tragic loss of a high school basketball player and the subsequent passing of her aunt, Charles committed herself to raising awareness and ensuring access to life-saving equipment. To date, the foundation has donated 500 AEDs, potentially saving countless lives.

Her commitment to community extends beyond donations, as exemplified by a moving encounter during her time with the New York Liberty, where she was surprised by a man whose life was saved by an AED donated through her foundation. This experience underscored the profound impact of her work and reinforced her dedication to the cause.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert lauded Charles as a true embodiment of the league’s values, highlighting her leadership, dedication to giving back, and the meaningful impact she has made both on and off the court. Engelbert specifically recognized Charles’s work with Hopey’s Heart Foundation and her receipt of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award twice, emphasizing that her legacy will be defined not only by her athletic excellence but also by her character and commitment to serving others.

Tina Charles’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable career, leaving behind a legacy of athletic achievement, philanthropic dedication, and unwavering resilience. She will be remembered as a true icon of the WNBA and a champion for communities across the nation





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