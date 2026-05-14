WNBA News and Analysis: Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Tempo's Key, and More

A comprehensive roundup of the latest WNBA news and analysis, including a breakdown of Marina Mabrey's impressive outing against the Storm, the impact of Brittney Sykes on both sides of the ball, and more.

Jevohn Shepherd joins Kara Wagland to take a closer look at Marina Mabrey 's impressive outing against the Storm and break down how good Brittney Sykes was on both sides of the ball.

Tempo's Key on first WNBA training camp: 'I can't even dive into how much I've learned'Brind'Amour: 'If you know what they're doing in the first 10 minutes, that's a well-coached team'St. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft LotteryI want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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WNBA Marina Mabrey Brittney Sykes Storm Tempo's Key Sabres St. Louis Habs Leafs Draft Lottery Ujiri Mavs Desire To Win NBA Return Toronto Maple Leaf

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WNBA, NBA approve Sun sale to Fertitta, relocation to HoustonThe WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale and relocation of the Connecticut Sun franchise from the Mohegan Tribe to Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta.

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Mabrey leads expansion Tempo past Storm 86-73 for first WNBA winMarina Mabrey scored a game-high 26 points and had four steals to lead the expansion Toronto Tempo to their first WNBA win, 86-73, over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

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Tempo earn franchise’s first win with 86-73 victory over StormIn the team’s second-ever game, a big performance from Marina Mabrey surged Toronto into the win column

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