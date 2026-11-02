WJOLELP First Nation Sues Federal Government Over Pacific Link Pipeline Designation

WJOLELP Tsartlip First Nation challenges Ottawa's national interest designation for the Pacific Link pipeline, citing inadequate consultation and treaty rights violations in Federal Court.

W̱JOȽEȽP ( Tsartlip First Nation) initiated a judicial review application in the Federal Court on Oct. 30 to challenge the federal government's designation of the proposed Pacific Link pipeline as a project of national interest. The legal filing argues that Ottawa failed to conduct meaningful consultation with the community before declaring the infrastructure development a matter of national importance under the Building Canada Act. This move places the future of the major crude oil transport corridor under immediate legal scrutiny.

Legal Challenge Details and Treaty Rights

The core of W̱JOȽEȽP's lawsuit centers on alleged violations of the 1852 North Saanich Treaty, which explicitly protects the First Nation's traditional fishing rights. The court documents state that the proposed marine shipping route for the pipeline would traverse critical harvesting areas and traditional fishing waters located around the Fraser River Delta and the Strait of Georgia. The First Nation contends that the federal government did not adequately assess or respect these protected rights during the designation process.

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According to the court filing, federal officials engaged in consultations with W̱JOȽEȽP members between July 2 and Sept. 18, 2026. During this period, the First Nation repeatedly requested detailed information regarding the project but received only general descriptions. The application alleges that the government provided insufficient funding for the consultation process and imposed timelines that ignored the community's capacity to participate, particularly considering cultural obligations and summer fishing activities.

Government Actions and Legislative Implications

W̱JOȽEȽP submitted formal concerns on Sept. 18, warning that the consultation process was inadequate. Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 1, the federal government designated the pipeline a project of national interest. This designation triggers significant regulatory changes under the Building Canada Act, including deemed federal authorizations in favor of the project. It also allows exemptions from requirements under several federal laws, such as the Fisheries Act and the Impact Assessment Act.

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The First Nation argues that this designation effectively moves key regulatory decisions ahead of time, bypassing thorough impact assessments before the project is fully developed. W̱JOȽEȽP is asking the court to rule that Ottawa must consult with the community and obtain its consent before making any further decisions about the pipeline's national interest status. The legal challenge also invokes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Canada's legislation implementing it.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Impact

Chief Curtis Olsen (TELX̱ILEM) stated that the decision puts the First Nation's responsibilities to protect traditional waters and future generations at risk. He emphasized that the Crown made a promise in the Douglas Treaty in 1852 for the people to continue living from these waters as they always have. Adam Olsen (SȾHENEP), Tsartlip's director of intergovernmental relations, criticized the speed of the process, stating that the consultation and decision-making happening in less than three months was reckless rather than efficient.

The proposed Pacific Link pipeline is designed to transport approximately one million barrels of crude oil per day from Bruderheim, Alta., to a new export terminal and offshore loading facility near Delta, B.C. The route would stretch approximately 1,200 to 1,250 kilometres. The legal challenge focuses on whether the federal government followed its legal obligations before making the designation, rather than opposing the pipeline itself, which could still proceed through the usual regulatory process.

Broader Implications and Next Steps

This legal challenge has implications beyond the current project, as Roberts Bank Terminal 2 has been listed for consideration under the Building Canada Act. Additionally, Bill C-39, currently before Parliament, would make the national interest designation process permanent and allow entire regions to be designated. Cold Lake First Nation has also filed its own application for judicial review challenging the Pacific Link designation, indicating a broader Indigenous resistance to the accelerated approval process.

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CTV News reached out to Pacific Link, Trans Mountain Corporation, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and the office of federal Minister Dominic LeBlanc for interviews and comment on the legal challenge. The Federal Court has not yet ruled on the application, and the story will be updated as responses are received. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how the government handles indigenous consultation for large-scale energy projects in the future.