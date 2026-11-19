The Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 103-99 on November 18, 2026, ending an eight-game skid for Washington. Anthony Davis led the way while Toronto suffered a sixth straight loss amid heavy injuries.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 103-99 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Toronto. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for Washington, who improved their record to 5-11. Toronto dropped to 5-10, marking their sixth consecutive loss.

Wizards Secure Win With Key Performances

Anthony Davis recorded a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards. Rookie AJ Dybantsa also contributed a double-double, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. These individual efforts were crucial in overcoming a team that had struggled for weeks.

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Immanuel Quickley led Toronto with 24 points in the defeat. Jamison Battle added 19 points, including five three-pointers, to keep the Raptors competitive for a stretch. The team failed to sustain this offensive pressure throughout the entire forty-eight minutes of play.

Raptors Depleted By Multiple Star Injuries

Toronto entered the game severely depleted. The Raptors ruled out RJ Barrett due to right hamstring tightness hours before tipoff. Scottie Barnes was also absent for left groin injury management.

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Superstar Kawhi Leonard joined the injury report for left knee injury management. The absence of Barnes, Barrett, and Leonard, who are Toronto's three leading scorers this season, was keenly felt. Their lack of depth made it difficult to match the Wizards' offensive efficiency.

The situation worsened in the second quarter when Collin Murray-Boyles left with an undisclosed illness. The rookie starting power forward had played only five minutes, recording one point, two rebounds, and one assist. His exit further drained Toronto's limited bench resources.

Wizards Control Fourth Quarter Momentum

Washington's offense operated with greater efficiency with all usual starters available. The Wizards converted 36 of 79 field-goal attempts, shooting 46 per cent from the floor. They also excelled from the free-throw line, making 20 of 27 attempts for a 74 per cent success rate.

However, ball security remained an issue. Washington committed 15 turnovers, which led to 15 points for Toronto. In contrast, the Raptors managed only eight turnovers, resulting in seven points for Washington.

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A pivotal moment occurred with 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. George Drake drilled a 27-foot three-pointer to cap an 11-0 Wizards run. This shot extended Washington's lead to 91-82, marking their largest margin of victory in the contest.

Raptors Struggle With Free Throws Again

Toronto continued a troubling trend at the free-throw line, going seven for 14, or 50 per cent. This marked the third consecutive game with poor shooting from the charity stripe.

In a previous loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, Toronto shot 10 for 19, or 52.6 per cent. Earlier on Tuesday, they made 10 of 18 attempts, totaling 55.6 per cent. This consistent struggle hindered their ability to close out close games.

Washington now looks ahead to their next challenge. The team visits the Chicago Bulls on Friday for an NBA Cup game. The Wizards aim to carry their momentum into the upcoming competition against a familiar conference rival.