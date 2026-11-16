A nationwide FAA ground stop stranded more than a million passengers just before Thanksgiving after a router failure, prompting calls for $50 billion to modernize the air traffic control system.

A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop stranded more than a million people at airports across the country on Friday, just two weeks before the busiest travel season of the year.

It was only the second time since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that the FAA grounded aircraft nationwide. The notice cited extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety. At a weekend news conference, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that at least one remote FAA location, contractor L3Harris was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to modern fiber optics. It remains unclear whether contractor error or faulty equipment during the switch caused the meltdown.

Also read Stranded B.C. flyers out thousands amid flight cancellations due to FAA-ordered ground stop

FAA modernization project faces delays

The FAA will investigate the cause. The agency has been replacing dated copper wiring in the antiquated air traffic control system, a project with bipartisan support, since at least 2025 when the Department of Transportation announced plans to modernize the whole system. But the project has frustrated Democrats and Republicans alike, as several administrations have come and gone and the work has not been completed for varying reasons. We have to make the transition, Duffy told reporters Saturday morning.

We are making the transition not because we want to spend money. We are making the transition because it is safer and it is more resilient. The disruption cascaded in the days after as airlines tried to reposition crews and planes to get passengers where they needed to go, all ahead of the massive Thanksgiving travel season. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen potentially more than 3 million passengers nationwide.

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Aviation officials did not seem confident that this kind of disruption will not happen again, instead pointing to the need for modernization. Duffy raised his request to Congress to US$50 billion to complete the work, up from a previous $30 billion. You will have more of them unless the American people and the Congress tell us to build, and I cannot wait for that, Duffy said in response to a question from CNN's Kristen Holmes on Friday.

Travelers urged to plan ahead for holidays

With no quick or easy fix for a plagued system, travelers will need to be mindful as they make plans for the holidays. At the start of the airspace meltdown, two places were pinging the FAA network at a very high rate of 1,000 connections over every four to five seconds, according to Rebecca Guy, FAA acting chief technology officer. We disabled both of those right away, and we were able to stabilize our network, Guy told reporters.

That router that we think was the original, we stopped functionality and all of that across the National Airspace System. As a precaution, the FAA also disabled approximately 60 similar routers in the system. At this time, we do believe what occurred with that router has been worked through, she said. One reporter asked whether the FAA knew one faulty router had the capability to have such a massive impact on the system.

We did not, Guy replied. That is exactly why we want to continue to verify and do analysis as we go forward. The solution Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Guy emphasized during the ground stop and the days after is more money to modernize the system. Dave Riley, who worked as an air traffic controller for more than 30 years, said he was not left feeling like the FAA had a real solution yet.

I would like to think going forward that they will take many more precautions on how they do this type of work, Riley told CNN. Katie Thomson, former deputy administrator of the FAA during the Biden administration, said the FAA needs to be transparent in this particular case. The FAA needs to be very careful about what they say, Thomson told CNN.

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They need to provide accurate information, and they need to also acknowledge what they do not know, and try to provide some answers about when they think they will. And right now, I do not think they provided sufficient level of information, and I will attribute it to the fact that they likely do not know exactly what happened.

FAA officials demand more funding for upgrades

She added, It is highly unusual that switching out a router would take down an entire system, but she credits the FAA for making decisions that are in the best interest of safety, like shutting down the airspace. While many questions remain, the FAA and DOT believe they have made strides to upgrade the system, but there is more work to be done.

The day after the ground stop, Duffy and officials touted what has been completed so far after the FAA received $12.5 billion from President Donald Trump's spending bill last year. The money is on track to be spent by the end of 2028.

According to Duffy, the FAA has replaced 69 per cent of copper communication lines to high-speed fiber, deployed surface awareness initiative technology at 143 control towers, converted 469 radio sites, installed electronic flight strips at 25 towers, installed 224 IP voice switch systems at towers, installed 18 new tower simulator systems, and installed nine SMR4 surface movement radars. But more money from Congress is needed to complete the necessary overhaul, a project Duffy has pushed for since May 2025.

I hope that Congress meets this moment, and they invest in what will be the state of the art, the best in class, best in the world air traffic control system, Duffy said. The secretary has also placed some blame on L3Harris for these problems, stating he wants to cut the contractor that owns the nation's leading air traffic surveillance network out of the agency's modernization plan.

These issues do not happen, which begs the question for us: What did happen, Duffy said.