Nevada hotel owner urges voters to reverse tourism decline as Canadian visitors drop

Elizabeth Woolsey, owner of the Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone General Store in Baker, Nevada, says Trump administration policies have caused a tourism decline that is hurting her small business, and she is urging Americans to vote carefully in the midterm elections.

A Nevada hotel owner is urging Americans to vote carefully in the upcoming midterm elections, saying a decline in international visitors, especially from Canada, is hurting her small business.

Woolsey Links Policy Actions To Business Struggles

Elizabeth Woolsey, owner of the Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone General Store in Baker, Nevada, told CTV's Your Morning on Monday that the drop is tied to the actions of the current administration. She said Trump's policies are putting financial pressure on her livelihood. Woolsey said there has been a noticeable decline in international travel, especially from Canada, due to the actions of our current administration.

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For a small business, she said, even a five per cent decline in tourism is a huge impact. Baker is a small community near the Utah border that serves as the gateway to Great Basin National Park. Woolsey said higher prices from tariffs and national park budget cuts also continue to strain her small business. We have a town of 100 people, she said, so we rely on tourism to keep our businesses and doors open.

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A slight drop in tourism is monumental for a small business, especially one related to tourism, Woolsey said. She said she hopes people go to the polls and vote appropriately. Let us rebuild relations, let us get some of the actions of our administration reversed and get the tourism and the doors open again, she said.

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday for midterm elections that include contests for all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate and 36 state governors, including Nevada. Woolsey said we need to be mindful of who we vote for. She said when you go to the polls, you are voting for someone who has the best interest of all the citizens in our country.

Store Offers Welcome Treats To International Visitors

In the meantime, Woolsey hopes Canadians and other international visitors will continue to feel welcome at their business and in their community. We talk to everyone who comes in, Woolsey said. And if we have people from Canada, we ring our bell in the store, we give them a free coffee and a muffin, we say, Thank you for coming. You know, it is our administration, not us.

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We really love that you came all this way. The interview with Elizabeth Woolsey was broadcast on CTV's Your Morning. The story was also covered by other outlets, with the same appeal to voters and the same concerns about tourism and small business.