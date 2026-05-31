Wirtz Family and Chicago Blackhawks Mourn the Passing of Dennis Hull

Dennis Hull, the younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, has passed away. The Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks organization mourn his loss. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise but to the game itself.

Dennis Hull , the younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, has passed away. The Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks organization mourn his loss.

Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise but to the game itself. Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness, and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.

On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis's family, friends, and teammates, and the many fans who adored him





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Dennis Hull Wirtz Family Chicago Blackhawks Passing Distinguished Career Scoring Ability Consistency Lasting Contributions Immense Skill Toughness Intelligence Dominant On The Ice Beloved Off It Sharp Wit Humility Locker Room Loose Warmth Postseason Games Canadian Roster Soviet Union Famous 1972 Summit Series

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