A 17-year-old male faces multiple charges after allegedly robbing a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Winnipeg on Halloween night. Learn about the investigation and arrest details.

Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male following a disturbing armed robbery incident that took place on Halloween night. The suspect is accused of confronting a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in a residential area, marking a serious criminal event for the city.

Details of Halloween Night Robbery

The alleged crime occurred on Edwards Avenue East shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Halloween. Winnipeg Police Service officers received a report of a gun call in the area, which prompted an immediate emergency response to the scene. Investigators determined that the 12-year-old victim was walking home through a back lane when the situation unfolded.

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An unknown male allegedly called out to the young victim and approached him within the lane. According to police reports, the suspect pointed a shotgun directly at the 12-year-old boy's head during the confrontation. The individual threatened to shoot the child unless he handed over the items located in his pockets.

Victim Response and Police Investigation

Despite the terrifying nature of the encounter, the 12-year-old boy had no valuables on his person. Police confirmed that the victim's pockets were empty, which likely prevented further physical escalation during the initial interaction. The young boy managed to run away from the area after the suspect demanded his belongings.

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Following the incident, the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit launched a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrator. Detective work allowed officers to track down the suspect, who was subsequently located at a residence situated on the 500 block of College Avenue.

Arrest and Formal Charges Filed

Officers executed the arrest without incident, securing the suspect at the specified residence. Authorities have formally charged the 17-year-old male with several serious criminal offenses related to the event. The charges include armed robbery with a restricted firearm and pointing a firearm at another person.

Additional charges against the teenager include uttering threats and failing to comply with a previous sentence. These legal accusations reflect the severity of the actions attributed to the suspect during the Halloween confrontation. The court has yet to test these specific charges against the young defendant.

Custody Status and Legal Proceedings

The 17-year-old male was detained in custody immediately following his arrest. He remains in detention while the legal process moves forward through the judicial system. No further details regarding bail or upcoming court dates have been released at this time.

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This case highlights the ongoing efforts of the Winnipeg Police Service to address violent crime involving firearms and youth. The Major Crimes Unit continues to emphasize public safety as they manage such high-stakes investigations. The situation remains under active police supervision as legal procedures are followed.