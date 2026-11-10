Winnipeg Shooting: Crown Seeks 25-Year Parole Ineligibility for Jamie Felix

Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin seeks 25 years before parole eligibility for Jamie Felix, convicted of five second-degree murders at a Winnipeg rooming house.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin is asking a court to order that Jamie Felix serve 25 years before he can apply for parole. Felix was convicted in March on five counts of second-degree murder after a jury found him responsible for the deaths of five people at a rooming house in Winnipeg. Boutin made the request at a sentencing hearing, and this report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 10, 2026, with reporting by Brittany Hobson.

Boutin told the hearing that Felix should receive the maximum ineligibility period because of public safety concerns. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence and no parole for at least 10 years, so the Crown's request for 25 years goes well beyond that minimum.

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West Broadway Shooting and the Victims Identified

The shootings took place in 2023 at a building on West Broadway in Winnipeg, which court heard was a known drug den. Felix was convicted of killing five people inside that building.

The Crown argued at trial that Felix was driven by paranoia after spending days drinking alcohol and smoking crack cocaine at the building. Prosecutors presented that account as the state of mind that preceded the killings.

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The victims were identified as Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56. Their families are expected to play a role in the sentencing process.

A former girlfriend of Felix testified that he confessed to the killings. She also told the court that Felix tried to shoot himself with the same gun afterward, but there were no bullets left in the weapon.

Crown Arguments on Addiction, Stability and Gang Ties

Boutin told the court that Felix had periods of stability in his life, but repeated relapses into drug and alcohol addiction led him to violent outbursts. The Crown's position links the timing of those relapses to the violence that court heard about.

Court heard that Felix's father and brother were associated with a gang that operated the drug den on West Broadway. The court also heard that Felix had no gang ties himself, a distinction that separates his own history from that of his family members.

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The Crown's case for a longer ineligibility period rests on public safety, as Boutin framed it in court. Her submission asks the judge to weigh the repeated pattern of addiction relapses against any periods of stability in Felix's life.

Sentencing Hearing Schedule and Family Impact Statements

The sentencing hearing is expected to take two days, and some of the victims' families are expected to deliver impact statements. Those statements will give the court direct accounts of how the five deaths have affected the people closest to the victims.

A parole ineligibility period sets the earliest point at which an offender can apply for parole. If the judge accepts the Crown's request, Felix would have to serve 25 years before he could make that application.

The judge's ruling on the ineligibility period will determine when Felix can first seek parole after the murder convictions. The outcome will be closely watched by the families of Crystal Beardy, Stephanie Beardy, Melelek Lesikel, Dylan Lavallee and Shawn Marko, whose lives were cut short in the West Broadway building.