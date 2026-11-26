Winnipeg parents alert West Kildonan residents after teenage daughters were threatened at knifepoint and had their e-scooter stolen in a targeted crime on Monday evening.

Parents in Winnipeg's West Kildonan neighborhood are issuing urgent safety warnings to their community following a violent encounter involving their two teenage daughters. The incident occurred on Monday evening after 5 p.m. on Monday, when the girls were targeted by a group of suspects while riding their e-scooter near a shopping area on Main Street.

The couple, who have requested anonymity due to safety concerns, stated that the ordeal was captured on security footage. The video, recorded near the intersection of McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street, appears to show a man exiting a white vehicle and approaching the sisters as they stopped their e-scooter. The family reports that the suspects pursued the girls down the road, intercepting them at a stop sign where one individual brandished a knife.

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According to the father, the situation escalated when the armed suspect threatened to stab both daughters if they refused to hand over the e-scooter. The parents explained that at least three suspects were involved in the coordinated effort to steal the vehicle. Although the suspects fled in a car with visible damage to the front bumper, the vehicle sped away before the girls could note a license plate number.

The Pretext and Stalking Tactics

The parents revealed that the stalking began earlier in the day while the girls were shopping. One daughter reported seeing an individual sit directly in front of the store window as they attempted to leave, an action that felt ominous at the time. Although the family initially dismissed the sighting, they later connected it to the ambush that occurred after their departure from the store on Main Street.

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This pre-planned observation suggests the suspects were tracking the girls specifically, rather than acting on random opportunity. The coordinated nature of the group, combined with the prior surveillance, indicates a targeted attempt to intercept the siblings on their route home. The parents emphasized that the girls were following a normal path, unaware they were being followed until the confrontation began.

Psychological Impact and Community Warning

The emotional toll on the teenage victims has been severe, with the mother stating that the girls are "going to be traumatized forever." The girls now report intense fear regarding going outside or attending school, highlighting the long-term psychological consequences of such violent encounters. The parents are desperate to prevent similar experiences for other children in the area, urging neighbors to remain vigilant.

The father expressed profound sadness that children are not safe in their own community, calling for the maximum possible punishment for those who harm minors. The family is actively sharing the security footage with the public to aid in the identification of the suspects. Their primary goal is to ensure that no other parents in West Kildonan or nearby areas have to endure the distress their family is currently experiencing.

Official Investigation and Next Steps

Winnipeg Police have confirmed they are actively investigating the armed robbery and assault incident. A spokesperson for the police department acknowledged the report but declined to provide additional details regarding the status of the investigation or the identification of suspects. Law enforcement continues to review the available evidence, including the security camera footage from the McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street area.

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The couple is appealing to anyone who may have seen the white vehicle or the suspects to come forward with information. They are particularly interested in tips that could help identify the driver or the individuals who jumped from the car. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to ensure the safety of the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.