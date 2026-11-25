Expert ratings and prices for top gift wines including Antinori Bramito, Graham's Vintage Port, and Louis Roederer Champagne. Find the perfect bottle for any occasion.

Wine experts suggest that selecting a bottle with personal significance often outweighs the prestige of classic regions like Champagne, Bordeaux, or Burgundy. While these traditional areas offer built-in luxury, a thoughtful choice that reflects a shared memory or favorite vacation creates a deeper connection. The versatility of white wine is also increasing, with many preferring its refreshing character over the structured nature of reds for both dining and gifting.

Antinori And Banfi Italian White Wines

The Antinori Bramito della Sala Chardonnay 2024 from Umbria offers a rich yet refreshing profile that has been crafted since 1994. This wine blends tank- and barrel-fermented wines for balance, featuring notes of pear, melon, lemon curd, almond, toast, and spice. It contains 13 per cent alcohol by volume and 3 grams a litre of residual sugar, with ratings of 92 and availability ranging from $33.75 in Quebec to $42.82 in Newfoundland.

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Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino 2025 is a stylish white wine produced since the 2013 vintage using grapes from the Tuscan coast in Maremma. It presents a medium-bodied texture with citrus and peach flavors rounded by salty and stony notes. Rated 90, it has 13 per cent ABV and 4 g/litre residual sugar, priced at $22.95 in Ontario and various prices in British Columbia, Alberta, and Atlantic Canada.

Graham's Vintage Port And Sparkling Selections

Graham's Vintage Port 2024 defies expectations with a non-tannic and balanced palate at an early stage of development. This highly rated wine, scoring 98, opens with floral, mint, and dark fruit aromas followed by ripe fruit and bright acidity. It contains 20 per cent ABV and 107 g/litre residual sugar, with prices at $165.99 in British Columbia and $164.75 in Quebec.

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Louis Roederer Collection Brut Premier Champagne is a multivintage blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, and meunier with reserve wines dating back to 2012. One-third of the blend ages in oak barrels, creating a full-bodied wine with dried fruit and bakery notes. Rated 93, it has 12.5 per cent ABV and 9 g/litre residual sugar, available for $99.95 in Ontario and up to $122.20 in Newfoundland.

Pandora Pol Roger And Red Rooster Wines

Pandora Verdejo 2024 from Spain's Rueda region is aged for six months on lees, delivering a dry wine with a creamy texture and tropical fruit flavors. Rated 91, it features 13 per cent ABV and 2 g/litre residual sugar, priced at $16.95 and available in Ontario. This value-oriented bottle offers significant character for its cost.

Pol Roger Brut Champagne combines richness and refreshment with bright citrus and fleshy peach fruit rounded by nutty flavors. Rated 91, it contains 12.5 per cent ABV and 10 g/litre residual sugar, with prices ranging from $89.99 in British Columbia to $99.99 in Manitoba. Red Rooster Pinot Noir 2025 from Canada is a ripe and flavorful wine rated 88, priced at $24.99.